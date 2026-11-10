Leftover Fried Chicken Is Juicier With This 2-Step Reheating Method

Fried chicken is one of those dishes that, if you're making it at home, requires plenty of patience and precision. You must wait for the chicken to fully brine in the marinade, a process that can take as many as eight hours (and up to 24 if you're using the Raising Cane's method). Then, you'll have to make sure the oil is at the proper temperature; if it's too hot, for example, your chicken will likely burn on the outside before it fully cooks on the inside. With all this work going into making perfectly crispy fried chicken, you'll want the leftovers — that is, if you have any! — to sing just as beautifully in the future as the chicken did when it was fresh. And to do that, you might use the two-step reheating method, which involves your microwave and an air fryer.

Your microwave? Really? It's true, microwaves are usually not the most desirable appliances when it comes to reheating fried chicken, but hear us out. You'll just use yours as a sort of brief preheat to start the warming process and take the chill off the meat. Try zapping it for about a minute on high — any longer, and that crispy crust you worked so hard to achieve can become tough and chewy, exactly the opposite of the light, crunchy exterior you're trying to revive.

Then, move those drumsticks, thighs, or breasts to the air fryer for about five minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit to re-crisp the breading. The microwave step also keeps you from having to air fry the chicken for quite as long, which means less chance that it will burn or dry out in the second step.