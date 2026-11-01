James Bond Ate This Vintage Breakfast You Rarely See On Menus Anymore

Whether it's the Rolex watches or a seemingly endless supply of Aston Martins, few encapsulate luxury quite like James Bond. The iconic spy from Ian Fleming's novels has long been a cultural icon, and his taste for the finer things extends well beyond material possessions. When it comes to dining, everyone knows his "shaken, not stirred" martini order, along with his fondness for Bollinger Champagne, scrambled eggs, and Beluga caviar. But only eagle-eyed fans who have read Fleming's 1958 novel "Dr No" may recall 007 tucking into grilled kidneys, an old-school delicacy that's seriously underrated by modern diners.

In the novel, Bond is held captive by the titular villain, but his captors don't exactly skimp on the prison food. His morning meal consisted of scrambled eggs on toast, four rashers of bacon, an English pork sausage, and a grilled kidney, alongside rolls, preserves, pineapple juice, and coffee with cream. It's a surprisingly lavish spread for a prisoner, although the kidney may raise a few eyebrows among younger readers. Back in the day, however, offal was a favorite amongst boomers, and kidneys were a welcome addition to a hearty breakfast.

Kidneys were a part of a long tradition of morning meals, particularly among the well-to-do during the Victorian and Edwardian eras, so it was almost inevitable that they'd later feature in a Bond novel. Back in the early 20th century, you could expect to find this dish served at all manner of haughty establishments, like the Fairmont San Francisco, and they're still served for breakfast at London's ultra-fancy Dorchester Hotel. Fleming leaves how they're prepared to the imagination, but one common recipe involves halving the kidneys lengthways, removing the tough inner core, and grilling both sides for no more than three minutes, brushing them with butter throughout.