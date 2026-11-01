James Bond Ate This Vintage Breakfast You Rarely See On Menus Anymore
Whether it's the Rolex watches or a seemingly endless supply of Aston Martins, few encapsulate luxury quite like James Bond. The iconic spy from Ian Fleming's novels has long been a cultural icon, and his taste for the finer things extends well beyond material possessions. When it comes to dining, everyone knows his "shaken, not stirred" martini order, along with his fondness for Bollinger Champagne, scrambled eggs, and Beluga caviar. But only eagle-eyed fans who have read Fleming's 1958 novel "Dr No" may recall 007 tucking into grilled kidneys, an old-school delicacy that's seriously underrated by modern diners.
In the novel, Bond is held captive by the titular villain, but his captors don't exactly skimp on the prison food. His morning meal consisted of scrambled eggs on toast, four rashers of bacon, an English pork sausage, and a grilled kidney, alongside rolls, preserves, pineapple juice, and coffee with cream. It's a surprisingly lavish spread for a prisoner, although the kidney may raise a few eyebrows among younger readers. Back in the day, however, offal was a favorite amongst boomers, and kidneys were a welcome addition to a hearty breakfast.
Kidneys were a part of a long tradition of morning meals, particularly among the well-to-do during the Victorian and Edwardian eras, so it was almost inevitable that they'd later feature in a Bond novel. Back in the early 20th century, you could expect to find this dish served at all manner of haughty establishments, like the Fairmont San Francisco, and they're still served for breakfast at London's ultra-fancy Dorchester Hotel. Fleming leaves how they're prepared to the imagination, but one common recipe involves halving the kidneys lengthways, removing the tough inner core, and grilling both sides for no more than three minutes, brushing them with butter throughout.
The many ways you can enjoy kidneys like Bond
Beyond looking as suave as Bond, there are plenty of reasons to give kidneys a spot on your shopping list. Aside from being relatively inexpensive, they're nutritional powerhouses, packed with protein and essential nutrients. It's also worth considering from a sustainability standpoint. Organ meats make up a substantial portion of a livestock carcass, yet they're often overlooked in favor of more familiar cuts. In fact, a 2019 study for Environmental Science & Technology examining Germany's meat industry found that increasing offal consumption by 50% could reduce the sector's greenhouse gas emissions by up to 14%, partly because adopting a nose-to-tail philosophy means fewer animals would be needed to meet demand.
One of the biggest hurdles to cooking kidneys is simply knowing where to start. They aren't your everyday chicken breast or steak, so preparing them for the first time can feel daunting. But here's the secret: They're not nearly as tricky as you might think. Pan-frying is a classic method, particularly for making deviled kidneys. Slice the kidneys in half and cut out the tough white core. Fry them in butter until browned, then add a punchy mixture of your favorite jelly, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Let everything bubble together briefly, thicken the sauce with cream, and then spoon it all over buttered toast for a super traditional British breakfast.
Sometimes half the battle is getting past the idea of what you're eating. To counter this, you can even sneak kidneys into everyday meals without making them the star of the show. Ask your butcher to mince them, then mix a small amount into ground lamb or beef for a rich, savory ragù, shepherd's pie, or even homemade burger patties. If you're feeling really adventurous, skip the mince and combine the kidneys with chopped livers and heart.