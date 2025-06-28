The Most Underrated Cut Of Meat You're Not Eating (But Should Be)

If you're a meat-lover, you likely know all about chuck roast, flank steak, and ground beef. These commonly used cuts are easy to get and relatively simple to cook with. But if you're looking for some underrated yet highly delicious and affordable varieties, look no further than the lesser-known offal.

A catchall term for a specific grouping of meat, offal refers to internal organs and butchery leftovers like liver, heart, tongue, kidneys, and intestines. While not as common as cuts of steak or meat for a pot roast, offal offers affordable, high-quality cuts packed with flavor. To find out more, Food Republic spoke to Imam Rafiq, CEO at Halal Watch World LLC. "I think it's full-bodied, umami-rich flavor — liver's faint irony depth or heart's compact, meaty chew — sets it distinctly apart from pricier cuts," Rafiq said. Common in halal, Rafiq mentioned that offal is also known for being nutrient-dense — they're the most mineral and vitamin-packed part of the animal, after all.

Additionally, offal is known for having textures very different from muscle meats, including being rubbery like tendons, spongy like lungs (although you won't be able to get lungs in the U.S.), or smooth and silky like liver. Since they're so different from mainstream cuts, he also said that they're perfect for an adventurous cook. "Its affordability, versatility, and cultural value ... make it a hidden gem I enjoy exploring for budget-friendly, tasty meals that don't sacrifice quality," Rafiq explained.