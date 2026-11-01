Scrambled Eggs Won't Be Same When You Grab A Canned Staple With Extra Protein
For a lot of people, scrambled eggs are a go-to when it comes time for a hot, savory breakfast. And why not? They're quick and easy to make, and they've long been considered the gold standard for protein, coming in at roughly 6 to 7 grams apiece.
All that said, though, on their own, scrambled eggs are more of a side, but if you want to make them main meal-worthy, adding one staple ingredient will not only bring more flavor into the mix, but a great deal of extra protein, too. Canned tuna is the game-changer here — it infuses your eggs with a savory umami flavor reminiscent of the sea, as well as a satisfyingly meaty texture.
You could partially scramble your eggs, then add the tuna and continue to cook until the eggs are set, or even mix the tuna and raw, cracked eggs in a bowl and pour both into the pan together. But we highly recommend working in steps, first draining the liquid from the can (don't rinse the fish!) and crisping up the tuna in a hot skillet with some oil, then adding the eggs and cooking until they're set. This gives the tuna a delightful texture boost, and it makes for a much more interesting bite with the contrasting crispy bits of the fish and the softness of the eggs.
Versatile ingredients transform classic tuna and scrambled eggs
Tuna and scrambled eggs are endlessly modifiable, which is great if you take comfort in making the same dishes on repeat, but need a little flavor variation. You might try first switching up the tuna you're using; StarKist's Flavor Fresh Pouch line, for example, has a wide selection of flavors, everything from Honey BBQ to Jalapeño to Thai Chili. Even better, you don't have to drain anything — you can just dump the tuna straight from the pouch into the skillet.
If you're looking to build a little flavor in the oil before you add the tuna, though, you might chop or mince some fresh onion or garlic, respectively. Red onion in particular is an excellent aromatic to use because it imbues the whole dish with a kiss of sweetness that contrasts deliciously with the savory elements. Or you might really lean into the fish factor with a splash of fish sauce and a liquid sweetener, like honey or maple syrup, both to develop deep, savory notes and to allow the sugars to promote super-flavorful caramelization of the tuna.
And then there are toppings. A sprinkle of green onion would add an appealing brightness and bite to this dish, while those looking for outright spice might finish off the tuna and scrambled eggs with a drizzle of hot sauce or sriracha. Or you could shovel the tuna-and-egg combination onto sturdy pieces of toast and top with avocado and plenty of everything bagel seasoning.