Scrambled Eggs Won't Be Same When You Grab A Canned Staple With Extra Protein

For a lot of people, scrambled eggs are a go-to when it comes time for a hot, savory breakfast. And why not? They're quick and easy to make, and they've long been considered the gold standard for protein, coming in at roughly 6 to 7 grams apiece.

All that said, though, on their own, scrambled eggs are more of a side, but if you want to make them main meal-worthy, adding one staple ingredient will not only bring more flavor into the mix, but a great deal of extra protein, too. Canned tuna is the game-changer here — it infuses your eggs with a savory umami flavor reminiscent of the sea, as well as a satisfyingly meaty texture.

You could partially scramble your eggs, then add the tuna and continue to cook until the eggs are set, or even mix the tuna and raw, cracked eggs in a bowl and pour both into the pan together. But we highly recommend working in steps, first draining the liquid from the can (don't rinse the fish!) and crisping up the tuna in a hot skillet with some oil, then adding the eggs and cooking until they're set. This gives the tuna a delightful texture boost, and it makes for a much more interesting bite with the contrasting crispy bits of the fish and the softness of the eggs.