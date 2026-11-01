Forget Pricey Prime Rib: The Cheaper Cut With Rich, Beefy Flavor

Prime rib is among the most coveted beef cuts. Hailing from the same well-marbled region as ribeye steak, it's a section of meat that's both ultra-flavorful and tender. Typically roasted in a large, multipound intact piece, it's a delicious cut of beef that's slow-cooked, all while retaining a medium-rare interior. Undoubtedly, it's a tasty experience — however, a quality prime rib can cost upward of $20 a pound. Considering 10 pounds is a standard size, the bill adds up quickly.

Thankfully, though, there is a cheaper alternative to consider: a chuck roast. This huge, beefy cut comes from a region directly adjacent to the prime rib, roughly around the animal's shoulder area. In composition, chuck roast offers many similarities to prime rib. While not quite of the same decadent fat density, the cut also contains abundant marbling, as well as a strong beefy flavor. Yet the cost is drastically lower, with chuck roast often available for between $7 and $10 a pound. At around 2 to 4 pounds, it's much more reasonable.

Most often, chuck roast is slow-cooked until well-done, as seen in dishes like beef bourguignon, a favorite of Julia Child's. Yet don't sleep on preparing larger versions of the cut to medium-rare, just like prime rib. Pair a carefully selected chuck cut with the right technique, and the dish offers a similar culinary experience at a fraction of the price.