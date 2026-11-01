Forget Pricey Prime Rib: The Cheaper Cut With Rich, Beefy Flavor
Prime rib is among the most coveted beef cuts. Hailing from the same well-marbled region as ribeye steak, it's a section of meat that's both ultra-flavorful and tender. Typically roasted in a large, multipound intact piece, it's a delicious cut of beef that's slow-cooked, all while retaining a medium-rare interior. Undoubtedly, it's a tasty experience — however, a quality prime rib can cost upward of $20 a pound. Considering 10 pounds is a standard size, the bill adds up quickly.
Thankfully, though, there is a cheaper alternative to consider: a chuck roast. This huge, beefy cut comes from a region directly adjacent to the prime rib, roughly around the animal's shoulder area. In composition, chuck roast offers many similarities to prime rib. While not quite of the same decadent fat density, the cut also contains abundant marbling, as well as a strong beefy flavor. Yet the cost is drastically lower, with chuck roast often available for between $7 and $10 a pound. At around 2 to 4 pounds, it's much more reasonable.
Most often, chuck roast is slow-cooked until well-done, as seen in dishes like beef bourguignon, a favorite of Julia Child's. Yet don't sleep on preparing larger versions of the cut to medium-rare, just like prime rib. Pair a carefully selected chuck cut with the right technique, and the dish offers a similar culinary experience at a fraction of the price.
Properly prepared chuck roast rivals expensive prime rib
Not every chuck roast works for a prime rib-like preparation. You'll want to grab a cut with less connective tissue than other parts of the chuck, where it's common. Look specifically for a chuck eye roast, a type of chuck roast that sits right next to the ribeye and thus offers more marbling. In order to recreate the meaty prime rib experience, opt for a larger chuck eye roast — typically around 2 to 3 pounds (larger 5-pound cuts may include tougher surrounding muscles). Especially when topped with a fat cap, such a purchase can help keep the beef moist and flavorful as it cooks.
From here on out, you can cook the chuck eye roast using prime rib-style seasonings, but use a low-temperature cooking method rather than a standard high-heat roast to promote even cooking. You'll want to tie up the beef with twine to promote a uniform shape, as well as add seasonings of choice. Chuck eye roast shines with varied preparation methods, whether a low-temperature reverse sear (low oven or smoker followed by a quick pan-sear) or a temperature-controlled sous vide bath. Cook to medium-rare, rest uncovered for several minutes, then slice. You'll get a mouthwatering prime rib experience at a fraction of the price.