Only One Chipotle Meat Is Cooked In-Store — And It's Not The Most Expensive Option

Chipotle is our go-to fast casual chain when we want something a little above the usual drive-thru fare, but without the fuss of a sit-down restaurant. One of the main things that sets it apart from traditional fast food is how it handles its ingredients — its stores don't even contain freezers. However, despite Chipotle's pride in its super-fresh ingredients, you might be surprised to learn that chicken is the only meat cooked from raw in its restaurants — and it isn't even the most expensive protein on the menu, clocking in at $11.95 (or $12.55 for its pollo asado) compared to $12.70 for carnitas and $13.95 for both steak and barbacoa (prices may vary).

Chipotle's top-quality chicken appears in everything from tacos and quesadillas to its iconic burritos. Unlike its other proteins, which arrive at restaurants precooked and are reheated or finished on-site, the chicken arrives raw and is later grilled in-store. Before hitting the grill, it's marinated in the chain's signature smoky adobo seasoning, helping give it that distinctive flavor. Chipotle has never publicly explained why only chicken gets this special treatment, but considering it's the chain's best-selling protein, it's hardly surprising that the company goes the extra mile to prepare it fresh.

Fortunately, you don't have to work at Chipotle to get an idea of how its chicken is prepared. Former employees have shared details of the process online, including one Redditor who explained that the chain uses boneless, skinless chicken thighs cooked on a flat-top grill coated with sunflower oil at around 475 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit until they reach a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees.