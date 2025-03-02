The Sweet Ingredient You Should Always Add To Your Meat Before Cooking
Whether you're prepping a ribeye to toss on the grill or dry-brining a pork chop, you probably already have savory ingredients in mind for seasoning. But what may come as a surprise is that adding a sweet ingredient to the mix can be the key to achieving perfectly cooked meat. According to chef Richard Sandoval of the acclaimed Richard Sandoval Hospitality, what your meats need is a touch of sugar if you want to maximize their flavor.
"Adding sugar before cooking impacts both texture and flavor by encouraging caramelization and promoting a richer crust through the Maillard reaction," Sandoval told Food Republic. "Sugar also helps retain moisture in meat by forming a barrier that slows dehydration during cooking."
So, if you're looking for that gorgeous crust, a sprinkle of sugar is the way to go. Plus, it can act as a tenderizer, giving the meat that perfect textural juxtaposition of juiciness with a satisfying crunch. There are just two caveats when using sugar, though. First, avoid applying it too far in advance to prevent over-tenderizing, and watch for burning while cooking. Then, while you're cooking, be mindful of the temperature to ensure the sugar doesn't burn.
Types of sugar to use on meat
While the typical granulated sugar in your cabinet may come to mind when considering adding it to a dry rub or marinade, chef Richard Sandoval suggests using other varieties depending on the type of meat you're preparing. For instance, consider brown sugar for meats like pork belly or beef ribs that you intend to slow-cook. "Its molasses content adds complexity," he said. Another sweetener you may not have considered using in savory preparations is honey. Sandoval says it's ideal for chicken or duck, and has the bonus of giving proteins "a glossy finish and [balanced] acidity."
Finally, Sandoval also recommends using mirin. The Japanese rice wine helps give teriyaki sauce its sweet, umami flavor, and it can do the same for lighter dishes like grilled fish. If you don't have it on hand, though, don't despair — there are a few mirin substitutes you can use, though they may not add quite as much complexity. Options include dry sherry or sweet Marsala. For a non-alcoholic alternative, consider using balsamic or rice vinegar combined with a little sugar to enhance their sweetness. Finally, in a pinch, you can also use white grape juice — just balance it out with a splash of citrus like lemon.