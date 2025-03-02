The Sweet Ingredient You Should Always Add To Your Meat Before Cooking

Whether you're prepping a ribeye to toss on the grill or dry-brining a pork chop, you probably already have savory ingredients in mind for seasoning. But what may come as a surprise is that adding a sweet ingredient to the mix can be the key to achieving perfectly cooked meat. According to chef Richard Sandoval of the acclaimed Richard Sandoval Hospitality, what your meats need is a touch of sugar if you want to maximize their flavor.

"Adding sugar before cooking impacts both texture and flavor by encouraging caramelization and promoting a richer crust through the Maillard reaction," Sandoval told Food Republic. "Sugar also helps retain moisture in meat by forming a barrier that slows dehydration during cooking."

So, if you're looking for that gorgeous crust, a sprinkle of sugar is the way to go. Plus, it can act as a tenderizer, giving the meat that perfect textural juxtaposition of juiciness with a satisfying crunch. There are just two caveats when using sugar, though. First, avoid applying it too far in advance to prevent over-tenderizing, and watch for burning while cooking. Then, while you're cooking, be mindful of the temperature to ensure the sugar doesn't burn.