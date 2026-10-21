Grab This Boxed Pantry Staple To Make Easy McGriddle Muffins At Home

Since you made McGriddle muffins with pancake mix for the ease and convenience of it all, you likely don't want to fuss with storing and reheating the leftovers. Lucky for you, that part is just as simple as the making was. Because they contain perishable elements, they will need to be refrigerated (however, if you were to just make pancake muffins with no mix-ins, they could be kept on your countertop at room temperature, but that defeats the all-in-one breakfast), and they'll keep for three to four days. Just be sure they're in an airtight container like a plastic zip-top bag or a plastic or glass bin with a sturdy lid. To reheat them from cold, pop them in the microwave for a few seconds on high, and if they seem a little stale, you can try the paper bag hack to revive them instead.

Now, if you've made a double-batch, or just more than your household can conceivably consume before four days is up, these also freeze super well. Just a little bit more prep is involved so that they don't stick together; place them so that they're not touching on a tray and stick them in the freezer for about half an hour. Then remove them and put them in a plastic bag or other airtight container, where they'll keep for a few months. If you can remember, take them from the freezer and put them in the fridge to thaw overnight before reheating; if you can't, no worries — they'll just need around 25 to 30 extra seconds in the microwave.