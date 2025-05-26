This Sweet And Spicy Fast Food Hack Requires A Visit To 2 Different Chains
Sometimes, breakfast is nothing more than grabbing a quick bite on the way to another busy day. Other times, it's about taking the time to combine unconventional ingredients in search of something truly magical. The next time you feel like experimenting and have some time on your hands, try what one social media user dubbed the Chick-fil-A McGriddle hack.
In an Instagram post, the user shared a new culinary mash-up — one that requires a trip to not one but two different fast food chains. The sandwich is made by combining McDonald's McGriddle cakes with Chick-fil-A's breakfast chicken filet, which can be ordered regular or spicy. To get just the chicken from Chick-fil-A, ask for the chicken biscuit and request it without the biscuit — it usually costs around $2.60, depending on your location. As for the McGriddle cakes, while McDonald's doesn't list them as a stand-alone item online, some people report being able to order them a la carte in person.
This sandwich delivers all the complex flavor notes of chicken and waffles without having to cut around bones or pay exorbitant brunch prices. Just make sure you get there in time. McDonald's breakfast ends between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m., depending on the location, while Chick-fil-A stops breakfast service at 10:30 a.m.
Enhancing your Chick-fil-A McGriddle sandwich at home
Once you've got your ingredients in hand, you might wonder what toppings or sauces to add to kick things up a notch. The good news? Anything you'd want to put on chicken and waffles will likely taste great here too. Bacon, eggs, and gooey cheese are a surefire way to elevate this combo. Hashbrowns never hurt anyone in a breakfast sandwich, and a bit of acidity — say, pickled onions — could provide the kind of balance the sandwich needs. Or, take a page from the Amish version of chicken and waffles and add a ladle-full of warm, rich gravy to counter the sweetness of the McGriddle cakes.
Speaking of McGriddle cakes, there's a way to skip that second drive-thru run if you're short on time or want to save gas money. Trader Joe's Dutch Griddle Cakes are one of the best McGriddle dupes on the market. They cost just $3.49 for an eight-pack of frozen cakes that can stay ready and waiting for your next breakfast Chick-fil-A run.