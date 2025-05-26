This Sweet And Spicy Fast Food Hack Requires A Visit To 2 Different Chains

Sometimes, breakfast is nothing more than grabbing a quick bite on the way to another busy day. Other times, it's about taking the time to combine unconventional ingredients in search of something truly magical. The next time you feel like experimenting and have some time on your hands, try what one social media user dubbed the Chick-fil-A McGriddle hack.

In an Instagram post, the user shared a new culinary mash-up — one that requires a trip to not one but two different fast food chains. The sandwich is made by combining McDonald's McGriddle cakes with Chick-fil-A's breakfast chicken filet, which can be ordered regular or spicy. To get just the chicken from Chick-fil-A, ask for the chicken biscuit and request it without the biscuit — it usually costs around $2.60, depending on your location. As for the McGriddle cakes, while McDonald's doesn't list them as a stand-alone item online, some people report being able to order them a la carte in person.

This sandwich delivers all the complex flavor notes of chicken and waffles without having to cut around bones or pay exorbitant brunch prices. Just make sure you get there in time. McDonald's breakfast ends between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m., depending on the location, while Chick-fil-A stops breakfast service at 10:30 a.m.