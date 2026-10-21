Forget American Burgers: Make Them Dutch-Style For Extra Crunch

The characteristics of a solid, classic beef burger are as follows: The patty must be juicy, meaty, and well-seasoned (salt and pepper only!), the bun should be sturdy enough to support the patty but not so hard that it cuts the roof of your mouth, and the toppings ought to add both texture and flavor to the overall bite. Now, when it comes to toppings, Americans have a specific idea about what belongs on a traditional burger, like a bit of lettuce or a few slices of tomato. But the Dutch, who were a little late to the hamburger craze (the beefy sandwiches only gained popularity in the Low Countries with the rise of fast food burgers in the 1950s), have put their own unique spin on this American classic. If you're craving a burger with a little crunch, go Dutch and top it with crispy fried onions and pickles.

The Dutch idea of what to put on a burger is actually influenced by what's known as a Bicky Burger, a fast food obsession in the Low Countries that was first introduced in the early 1980s in Belgium (by a Dutch company). To mimic the Bicky Burger and create a satisfyingly crunchy bite, you can get away with using those fried onions most commonly associated with green bean casserole. Then, while you can absolutely use whatever jarred pickles you have on hand, for a real crunch, you might instead lightly pickle fresh cucumber slices.