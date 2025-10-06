Why Cooking From Frozen Might Give You The Best Burger Ever

Many of us have been taught that the only way to cook meat that's been frozen is by thawing it first. However, when it comes to frozen burger patties — a mainstay of freezers everywhere — you might be wondering whether it's okay to cook them from frozen. To gain some answers, Food Republic spoke to Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence, who confirmed, "To many it may come as a surprise, but cooking a beef patty from frozen is a great way to make a burger."

While there are plenty of burger chains that only use fresh, never frozen meat, there are plenty that don't — and for good reason. "When heat is applied to meat, the muscle proteins contract, causing the meat to shrink and expel moisture, which can lead to a loss of juiciness," explained Lonsdale. Similar to how Texas Roadhouse likely cooks its Porterhouse t-bone steak from frozen, cooking a burger this way can create a juicier patty because it helps retain moisture. Lonsdale also pointed out that cooking meat from frozen extends the cooking window, allowing for more time to "achieve a dark brown sear on the outside before the inside heats." The result is a burger patty that has a beautifully delicious charred crust on the outside and a juicy, flavorful inside because you delay the heat from penetrating the center of the meat.

Lonsdale hailed frozen burger patties as a super-convenient meal because they can be cooked in a pan, in the broiler, or on the grill. However, broiling or frying a frozen burger patty often results in grease splatters and lingering cooking smells. Therefore, Lonsdale recommended using a grill because it "allows for high direct heat, which develops a crust and color as quickly as possible."