Forget Regular Butter And Mayo: Spread This Rich Ingredient On Bread For Crispier Grilled Cheese

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Probably up there with boxed mac and cheese or an easy cold cut sandwich, grilled cheese is likely one of those first meals many American kids first learned to make by themselves. But, at least since I was a kid, the grilled cheese game has gotten a little more serious. You probably know you can go beyond butter and try some mayo on your grilled cheese (both inside and out), and there are certainly more cheese choices than just the plastic-wrapped American slices. But maybe it's time to step it up another level entirely and try spreading some ghee on your bread for a beautifully crispy toasted experience.

If you're unfamiliar, ghee is similar to clarified butter but is basically cooked longer with the milk solids as the butter breaks down. With clarified butter, on the other hand, the proteins are strained off just as they separate. Allowing them to cook longer in ghee imparts more flavor, a deep satisfying nuttiness. Plus, because the solids and water are removed, ghee ends up as pretty much pure fat, just like processed cooking oils. So, not only is it shelf stable, but it means you can use it at a much higher temperature than butter or mayo and add a whole lot more taste than your standard cooking oil. The stuff can be a little pricy, like Spring Sunrise's Grass Fed Organic, but you can even make ghee at home.