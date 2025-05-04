What's The Difference Between Clarified Butter & Ghee?

Ghee (often referred to as liquid gold) and clarified butter share several similarities. Both can be used for sautéing or roasting vegetables and meats (because of their higher smoke points), as a substitute for those who are lactose intolerant (the sugar lactose and protein casein are removed), in making sauces (like hollandaise), toasting grains, and cooking many Indian dishes. Ghee and clarified butter also have longer shelf lives than regular butter because of the lack of milk solids.

Clarified butter and ghee start off the same — by melting butter. When the white milk solids separate from the yellow butterfat, you've reached the clarified butter stage. Simply skim off the foamy solids, and strain the butter fat with a cheesecloth to get rid of any remaining solids. Ghee, however, is prepared by allowing the milk solids to turn brown. Do this over low heat. When those brown bits fall to the bottom, the mixture is ready to be strained, leaving behind the nutty-flavored butter or ghee.