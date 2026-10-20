Better Than Flour Or Breadcrumbs: The Crunchy Snack That Gives Fried Chicken Caramelized Flavor

Sammy🤝Pretzel Crusted Chicken Cutlets with a Hot Honey Mustard Sauce. THESE ARE SO GOOD!🥨🍯 These are the perfect sweet and salty combo. I love adding some chilli flakes to the honey mustard to spice it up a notch. You'll love this recipe you guys! ⬇️ Ingredients: Vegetable or canola oil for frying Chicken: 6-8 chicken cutlets, thinly sliced Salt + Pepper *Begin by seasoinng your chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. *You likely don't need as much salt as regular chicken cutlets that use breadcrumbs because we are using pretzels which are salty, so go lightly with the salt. Egg bath: 2 eggs 1 tbsp regular mustard 1 tbsp honey *Mix well, and set aside. Crust: 3-4 cups pretzels, blended *To your blender add your pretzels and begin to pulse. You want a good amount of your pretzels to be pretty fine (like a breadcrumb consistency) and a few pieces to be left larger, for that added crunch (but not too big). *If you need to break up a few larger pieces with your hands once you transfer to a bowl, that works too. *Get your pretzels in a bowl, and set aside. *Get your chicken in the egg bath, coating on both sides, then dredge in the pretzel crust. Press down ensuring all pieces are stuck to the chicken and ensure all sides are covered evenly. Repeat. *To a large frying pan add you oil. You need enough oil that the chicken is almost covered entirely. About 1.5 cups (ish). *Set to a medium/high heat, and once hot enough, shake off any excess crust from your chicken before adding them to your pan. You may need to work in batches to prevent the pan from becoming too crowded. *Fry on each side for about 3 minutes, or until chicken is cooked. *Transfer to a wire rack and let cool for 2-3 minutes while you prep your hot honey mustard. Honey Mustard: 1/4 cup dijon mustard 1/4 cup mayo 1/4 cup honey 1 tsp regular mustard 1/2 small lemon, juiced 1 tsp red pepper flakes (optional) *Mix well, and taste for any additional seasonings. *Add sauce to chicken and eat right away. #samsdinnerseries #chicken #chickencutlets #hothoney #pretzels #pretzel #pretzelcrust #honeymustard #honeymustardchicken #easyrecipes #easyrecipe #dinnerideas #foodtiktok #cookingvideos

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