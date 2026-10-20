Better Than Flour Or Breadcrumbs: The Crunchy Snack That Gives Fried Chicken Caramelized Flavor
The magic of fried chicken lies in the pairing of poultry and breading. To make an extra-special rendition, rework the exterior, trading out flour or breadcrumbs for crushed pretzels instead. It's an inventive twist that rewards in both flavor and texture, all with a playful touch.
@sammymontgoms
Sammy🤝Pretzel Crusted Chicken Cutlets with a Hot Honey Mustard Sauce. THESE ARE SO GOOD!🥨🍯 These are the perfect sweet and salty combo. I love adding some chilli flakes to the honey mustard to spice it up a notch. You'll love this recipe you guys! ⬇️ Ingredients: Vegetable or canola oil for frying Chicken: 6-8 chicken cutlets, thinly sliced Salt + Pepper *Begin by seasoinng your chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. *You likely don't need as much salt as regular chicken cutlets that use breadcrumbs because we are using pretzels which are salty, so go lightly with the salt. Egg bath: 2 eggs 1 tbsp regular mustard 1 tbsp honey *Mix well, and set aside. Crust: 3-4 cups pretzels, blended *To your blender add your pretzels and begin to pulse. You want a good amount of your pretzels to be pretty fine (like a breadcrumb consistency) and a few pieces to be left larger, for that added crunch (but not too big). *If you need to break up a few larger pieces with your hands once you transfer to a bowl, that works too. *Get your pretzels in a bowl, and set aside. *Get your chicken in the egg bath, coating on both sides, then dredge in the pretzel crust. Press down ensuring all pieces are stuck to the chicken and ensure all sides are covered evenly. Repeat. *To a large frying pan add you oil. You need enough oil that the chicken is almost covered entirely. About 1.5 cups (ish). *Set to a medium/high heat, and once hot enough, shake off any excess crust from your chicken before adding them to your pan. You may need to work in batches to prevent the pan from becoming too crowded. *Fry on each side for about 3 minutes, or until chicken is cooked. *Transfer to a wire rack and let cool for 2-3 minutes while you prep your hot honey mustard. Honey Mustard: 1/4 cup dijon mustard 1/4 cup mayo 1/4 cup honey 1 tsp regular mustard 1/2 small lemon, juiced 1 tsp red pepper flakes (optional) *Mix well, and taste for any additional seasonings. *Add sauce to chicken and eat right away. #samsdinnerseries #chicken #chickencutlets #hothoney #pretzels #pretzel #pretzelcrust #honeymustard #honeymustardchicken #easyrecipes #easyrecipe #dinnerideas #foodtiktok #cookingvideos
Pretzels taste savory and salty, with a touch of sweetness, oftentimes with malty undertones — all flavors that mesh terrifically with seasoned fried bird. And when crushed in a food processor or with a rolling pin, the snack breaks apart into uneven pieces. Such a consistency adds an enticing textural element to the fried chicken experience, making some bites crunchier than the others.
Thankfully, once dipped into an egg batter, the pretzel pieces will still easily adhere to the protein as it fries. Then, when it's cooked in hot oil, the breading turns a delectable dark golden brown, producing delicious extra-caramelized flavors. It's a surefire way to make some of the crispiest fried chicken you've tasted, all with a convenience store snack.
Ingredients to pair with pretzel breaded chicken
Apart from using pretzels instead of breadcrumbs, such a rendition remains true to a simple fried chicken recipe. Although not wholly necessary, it's still a good idea to marinate the poultry in buttermilk, creating an extra juicy interior to contrast the pretzel crunch. Feel free to integrate some spices during this step, too: Dried peppers like cayenne and paprika, as well as the savory flavors of onion and garlic powder meld right into the marinade. Skipping this tenderizing step? You can include such seasonings in the breading mixture instead.
Additionally, don't miss out on the classic flavor pairing of honey and pretzel. You can stir the sweetener right into the egg mixture, thereby further enhancing the caramelization. And add in some mustard, too; it's a classic pretzel accompaniment, after all. While it's possible to create a delicious breading using pretzels only, feel free to supplement with flour as well as cornstarch if necessary. So long as your new breading mix sticks to the chicken itself, you'll get some of the savory-crunchy magic. Paired with a mustard sauce recipe, it makes for a fried chicken rendition to remember.