The Best Starbucks Refresher Beats Out Tried-And-True Classics

In addition to coffee and tea, Starbucks sells many other beverages – refreshers constitute one such major addition (though, yes, they technically contain green coffee). All come fruity and chilled, made with either a lemonade, coconut milk, or alternative fruit juice base. They can be customized into an extra-caffeinated form (which makes them an energy refresher) or kept with a moderate dose, as well as no caffeine at all. Available in over a dozen base options, the refresher selection is wide-ranging.

To see which flavors delivered and which disappointed, our own Food Republic reviewer tried and ranked 12 Starbucks refreshers. Many of the thirst-quenchers hit the spot; even lower-ranked entries appealed to our reviewer. Even so, one offering stood out especially strong among the rest, beating out an array of tried-and-true classics: the Cannon Ball Drink.

This refresher starts with a lemonade base, then is mixed with a two-fold punch of strawberry-açaí and mango-dragonfruit refreshers, all before a finish of both dragonfruit and strawberry fruit inclusions graces the top. It's a lot of flavors in one go — but impressively — our reviewer found that the ingredients came together tremendously. They loved the drink's fruity, tart, and tropical notes, describing it as an "explosion of fruity flavor." The positive sentiment is echoed online: "It was a good blend of sweet and sour[,] and it's really pretty!" cited a Facebook user. "I'll be drinking this all summer long," added a TikTok user. So if you're looking for a refresher bursting with flavor, try out this boldly named option.