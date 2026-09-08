The Discontinued Planters Snack From The '90s That Deserves A Revival

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When you think of the Planters brand, you probably think of a can or plastic container of roasted nuts. For me, the dry-roasted peanuts — with the salt coating clinging just right to the exterior of every nut — always hit just right and brings back memories of falling asleep on my grandma's couch while watching golf (it was hot in her apartment, and, well ... golf). While the nuts are still prevalent in almost every grocery store, there's a discontinued Planters product from the '90s that brings heavy nostalgia for serious snack heads who just can't get their hands on it anymore. They were called Planters PB Crisps, and there's been quite a lot of outcry from fans trying to get them back on American shelves.

PB Crisps originally hit grocery stores in 1992. They were crispy cookies shaped like peanuts and filled with creamy peanut butter. They had a satisfying exterior crunch that gave way to the soft interior with each bite — whether you popped the whole cookie in your mouth, bit it in half, or took one tiny bite at a time. They were decadent, sure, and sugary. But through the lens of nostalgia, they seem downright wholesome, just like other old-school treats from the '90s that we may find ourselves missing. And beyond just peanut butter, the brand expanded into other flavors, like PB&J Crisps and Chocolate Crisps. But despite internet users' best efforts, the return of PB Crisps probably isn't happening anytime soon, considering Planters' website says the company stopped producing the little peanut cookies in the '90s "due to low consumer demand" — even as fans relentlessly petition to bring them back.