9 Classic Chips We Wish Would Return To Shelves

The name "Laura Scudder's" isn't one younger readers are likely to remember; they last were truly in production in the late 1980s. For a brief moment in time, though, they were one of the most iconic and innovative potato chip brands on the market.

The eponymous Ms. Scudder lived a extraordinary life, including being one of the first female attorneys in California. But then she pivoted to potato chips, and actually made serious innovations that helped make potato chips a more viable mass-market product. This includes selling them in disposable bags rather than barrels and glass jars and printing the manufacturing date on the bag itself. Yes, two aspects of potato chips you think of as just standard practice began with a brand you may not have heard of until now.

Borden's bought Laura Scudder's in 1987 and the brand has more or less vanished from potato chip shelves ever since, with a few bags popping up here and there over the years. It is a real shame such an innovative product didn't find a way to stay on shelves, but the brand now has dip mixes and seasoning blends available in a variety of supermarkets. Maybe one day soon we'll find these iconic chips back alongside them.