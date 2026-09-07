Turn A Box Of Mac And Cheese Into A Hearty Meal With This Canned Soup

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Mac and cheese is one of those classic Americana dishes that brings a smile to every face at the table. If you like it with a bit of breadcrumb on top, you can make a homemade mac and cheese that's still nice and gooey in the middle. However, when you're searching in the cupboard for something simple and comforting, the boxed version is often the best (read: most expedient) choice. Although not all boxed macaroni and cheeses are created equal, any decent version will work in this hack that turns mac and cheese into a whole meal — just add some canned beef stew. It's quick and easy and can feed the whole family in just the time it takes to get the macaroni as tender as you like it on the stove (while the beef stew heats simultaneously).

Beef stew with mac and cheese provides a hearty meal that's full of flavor: salty, umami, even a little sweetness and bitterness, depending on what else you choose to add. Plus, the chewy macaroni blended with the creamy beef gravy — made even thicker with the cheese sauce, a soft and toothsome chunk of potato cooked in all that beef flavor, maybe even the crunchy snap of green beans — makes for an amazing bite with every spoonful. As one Reddit user put it, "Comfort food on top of comfort food makes for a great Sunday." And it's a perfectly easy Sunday meal after a long weekend.