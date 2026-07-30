Make Mashed Potatoes The Star Of Dinner With This Hearty Canned Soup

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Whipping up a batch of flavorful mashed potatoes is never a bad idea. Starchy spuds complement many dishes, all while delivering comforting appeal. Yet turning this tuber-based side into a complete meal can feel tricky, especially when you're not in the mood to cook an entirely new dish from scratch. Instead, turn to trusty canned soup, and top your spuds with a can of beef stew.

It's a tried-and-true old-school pairing — such a meal is often suggested on the can itself — with an easy assembly to match. In its simplest form, just replicate a scratch-made version by forming a mound of mashed potatoes, then ladling the stew on top. The can's savory juices blend delectably with the creamy spuds, yielding a dish that's soft and satisfying.

With just a touch more effort, consider turning the combination into a casserole. For this rendition, you'll want to flip the layers: Pour the readymade beef stew into a baking dish first, then top it with your mash. Optionally add some cheese, then bake for around half an hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. And if you're in the mood for something soupier, heat up an extra-liquid beef stew, then serve it in a bowl alongside mashed potatoes. The composition of the duo can change, but the comforting appeal stays the same.