Bratwurst Vs Knockwurst: How The Sausages Are Actually Different

Sausages are, without a doubt, one of the most versatile ingredients ever invented, with hundreds of varieties to choose from, and one country with a whole host of options is Germany. Chief among them is, of course, the iconic bratwurst, but there are also some lesser-known versions you should try next time you're at Oktoberfest. One seriously underappreciated relative, let's say cousin, of the bratwurst is knockwurst, a sausage that takes a very different path to the plate.

At first glance, neither wurst seems too distinct. Both are stuffed in natural casings and built on a (primarily) pork, beef, or veal base, but that's where the resemblance ends. Take a bite of either side-by-side, and the differences will become obvious. A well-made knockwurst should hit you with a heavy, unapologetic garlic punch, while bratwurst leans into a warmer, more aromatic blend of spices. For a bratwurst, it's the meat doing the talking, whereas Knockwurst's sharp, assertive garlic seasoning takes the opposite approach.

Ingredients aside, there's plenty more setting these two apart. Size is an easy tell once you know what to look for. Bratwurst tends to run long and thinner, while knockwurst comes shorter and noticeably plumper. Then there's how they're prepared before hitting the plate. Bratwurst always needs to be thoroughly cooked before eating, while knockwurst only needs a light reheating, as it's almost always pre-cooked and smoked before sale.