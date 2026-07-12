Where The 'Bratwurst Capital Of America' Is Located

Though some might not like to admit it, bratwursts — not to be confused with hot dogs — are undeniably German in origin. But thanks to waves of German immigrants, the pork-based sausage has made a firm mark stateside. While there's no doubt that the Midwest is the brat epicenter of the U.S., a more polarizing question is who holds the title of the "Bratwurst Capital of America." The honor is hotly disputed, but the most prominent self-proclaimed claimant is Bucyrus, a small city in Ohio that's home to just over 11,000 residents.

Bratwurst was brought to the city by German settlers in the 1830s, yet it wasn't until the highway boom of the early 20th century that the city's sausages were put on the map. The city was strategically nestled along State Route 4, which linked central Ohio to the Great Lakes. It's also located along the Lincoln Highway, America's first coast-to-coast road. This convenient location meant that peckish travelers inevitably made pit stops in the city and left starstruck by its delicious brats. Word quickly spread, and the rest is history.

Today, Bucyrus is much more than just a quick pit stop. Every August since 1968, the city has hosted the massive, three-day Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival, drawing more than 100,000 visitors for parades, pageants, and, of course, plenty of bratwursts — with reports stating that more than 54,000 pounds of sausage are fired up during the event (via KOA). So while its title of "Bratwurst Capital of America" might be self-styled, it's by no means undeserved.