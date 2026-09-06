The Company Behind Costco Kirkland Signature Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Wine

Sauvignon Blanc is a white wine staple: bright, acidic, and lightly fruity, it works perfectly in the heat of the summer, paired with some seafood — sushi is an especially good option — or some picnic snacks. While it traces its origins to the Loire Valley of France, it has become one of New Zealand's leading exports, so much so that Costco's very own exclusive private brand, Kirkland Signature, distributes the wine as one of its most popular offerings. Few, however, know Ti Point Wines, the brand behind it — and how it expanded from a small New Zealand vineyard into an international manufacturer.

Contrary to some people's expectations, Marlborough here isn't a brand, but rather a variety of Sauvignon Blanc wine cultivated in the Kiwi region. It's especially well-known for its quasi-tropical undertones and effervescence, which distinguishes it quite notably from its French and Californian counterparts. Ti Point's Sauvignon, which is listed directly on the Kirkland bottle, reports a roughly 12.5% alcohol content on its 2025 vintage, in keeping with other Marlborough wines.

The partnership between Costco's Kirkland Signature and Ti Point goes back well over a decade, with evidence dating back to at least 2012. It's worth noting that it isn't the sole producer of all Kirkland wines, although the relationship is alive and well, as of September 2026.