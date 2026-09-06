The Company Behind Costco Kirkland Signature Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Wine
Sauvignon Blanc is a white wine staple: bright, acidic, and lightly fruity, it works perfectly in the heat of the summer, paired with some seafood — sushi is an especially good option — or some picnic snacks. While it traces its origins to the Loire Valley of France, it has become one of New Zealand's leading exports, so much so that Costco's very own exclusive private brand, Kirkland Signature, distributes the wine as one of its most popular offerings. Few, however, know Ti Point Wines, the brand behind it — and how it expanded from a small New Zealand vineyard into an international manufacturer.
Contrary to some people's expectations, Marlborough here isn't a brand, but rather a variety of Sauvignon Blanc wine cultivated in the Kiwi region. It's especially well-known for its quasi-tropical undertones and effervescence, which distinguishes it quite notably from its French and Californian counterparts. Ti Point's Sauvignon, which is listed directly on the Kirkland bottle, reports a roughly 12.5% alcohol content on its 2025 vintage, in keeping with other Marlborough wines.
The partnership between Costco's Kirkland Signature and Ti Point goes back well over a decade, with evidence dating back to at least 2012. It's worth noting that it isn't the sole producer of all Kirkland wines, although the relationship is alive and well, as of September 2026.
Ti Point brought New Zealand's Sauvignon Blanc to the U.S. market
Ti Point is deeply rooted within New Zealand's booming and innovative white wine business. Indeed, ever since the Oceanian country started producing its own version of Sauvignon Blanc in the 1970s, facilitated by its balmy climate, it became one of the world's early leading markets to export the wine in screw-top form, much like Ti Point. It isn't the only wine New Zealand is on the map for — its Pinot Noirs are pretty renowned, too. One peculiarity, however, is that Ti Point takes its name from a peninsula up in northern New Zealand's Matakana coast, whereas Marlborough County lies over 500 miles to its south.
The business started in 1993, when Tracy Haslam and her family decided to plant a small vineyard no bigger than 3.5 hectares on their private property. Despite its niche, boutique origins, things quickly expanded for Ti Point, leading the family to start sourcing grapes from Hawke's Bay and, as the name suggests, Marlborough, around the turn of the millennium. By 2015, already well after the Kirkland Signature partnership had been signed, Ti Point remained in name: The small coastal property had been sold off, and the grape production would be entirely concentrated in other parts of the country. While the company does not publish its exact metrics, it's clear American consumers have a taste for the Kiwi-produced white wine, as the Kirkland Signature brand is among Costco's best-rated white wines.