Canned Baked Beans Are 10x Better With This Cooked Vegetable

Caramelized onions are just one example of how adding something simple and easy to prepare can really amp up your baked beans, which just so happen to come from a can (not that anyone will be able to tell after you're done zhuzhing them up). For other produce-forward ideas, try tossing in some pineapple for sweetness (if it turns out too sweet, balance it with some hot mustard or a dash of your favorite vinegar) or chopped jalapeños for spice, or both if you like. They'd be even better if you could grill them before adding to the beans because the heat helps caramelize the former and imparts a deliciously smoky richness to the latter.

And because it makes literally every dish better, you might also add bacon into the mix. Even if your beans already contain bacon, it's no doubt the soft, tender kind. We suggest mixing in chopped up strips that have been cooked to a crisp, so this otherwise soft side gains a little texture, to say nothing of the decadent, smoky, and savory flavor that this pork product adds.

Of course, it's not just about what you fold into the beans; it's also about how you heat them. While warming them on the stove is definitely the easiest method, beans and all their trappings certainly benefit from a bake in the oven. Even if you just pour the ingredients into a casserole dish and pop it under the broiler for a few minutes, that sauce will get nice and bubbly and even browned, which means more flavor.