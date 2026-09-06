10 Of The Best Cookies To Buy At Dollar Tree
Pretty much everyone is looking for ways to save money these days. As inflation drives up the cost of food and household items, finding creative ways to fulfill cravings with cheaper versions of popular brands is becoming more of a necessity than a hobby. Stores like Dollar Tree help make that task easier, especially since the chain sells a number of cookies and snack cakes that closely replicate or, as some say, are even better than, name brands.
If you're one of the people specifically shopping for cookies, you're far from alone. That's partly why cookie sales in the U.S. reached around $4.56 billion in 2026, according to a study by Mordor Intelligence. Dollar Tree is certainly helping that number to grow, with its assortment of sandwich, fudge-covered, and simply flavored cookies. We created a list of the ones that customers often praise for their taste and value on platforms like the Dollar Tree website, Reddit, and social media. It may give you some ideas for your next shopping list, and you may even find a new favorite or two in the store's aisles.
Oven Baked Fudge Striped Shortbread Cookies
Oven Baked Fudge Striped Shortbread Cookies are a familiar sight to Dollar Tree shoppers. The cellophane package contains a dupe of Keebler's Fudge Stripe cookies, which the company introduced in the late 1960s. The Dollar Tree version is a perennial favorite, featuring a buttery and crisp shortbread topped with drizzles of chocolate fudge that people call amazing. Some even say the sweets are one of their favorite cookies overall.
Many of the reviews for these cookies on the Dollar Tree website are five stars. Customers report the cookies are just as good as, if not better than, other companies' versions. Reviewers note they've never had a package of the cookies that wasn't great, and some suggest putting the cookies in the freezer for extra goodness. The shortbread has a strong vanilla taste, and if you eat it with the stripes facing down, some say you'll taste more of the chocolate. Fans also warn people to stock up on the cookies because the store can sell out of them.
Lil' Dutch Maid Iced Oatmeal Cookies
Lil' Dutch Maid is a brand name you'll see several times on this list. Its parent company, AbiMar Foods Inc., was started in Abilene, Texas, in the early 1990s and makes a wide variety of cookies under the Lil' Dutch Maid and Tru-Blu labels. One of the dozens of treats the company makes is the Lil' Dutch Maid Iced Oatmeal Cookies. Each 12-ounce package features plenty of crunchy cookies covered in a hard white icing.
Several people talk about these treats with a sense of nostalgia and say they're great for curbing a craving for old-fashioned oatmeal cookies. The sweets are consistent, with reviewers saying the recipe is the same as it was years ago. Others note the package is a good value, costing just over a dollar at Dollar Tree. Some even say that they taste almost homemade. People suggest making them into an ice cream sandwich or dipping them into hot coffee for a great mix of textures and flavors.
European Cookies Lemon-flavored Shortbread
Shortbread has been around for centuries. The thing that sets it apart from other cookies is its unique, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Although it was once only made for big celebrations, like Christmas, today, European Cookies' Lemon-flavored Shortbread is available year-round at Dollar Tree.
The soft sweet treat has a tangy citrus flavor that customers deem refreshing. Some people say the shortbread is their favorite cookie, and call it delicious, although they also caution that the cookies are fragile and break easily. Reviewers say the shortbread smells very lemony and isn't overly sweet. They also say that it has a lovely texture and is very buttery. Customers wish there were more in the box, with some people saying they could eat the entire thing by themselves.
Lil' Dutch Maid Duplex Crème Cookies
Dollar Tree carries quite a few types of sandwich cookies, including Lil' Dutch Maid's Duplex Crème Cookies. These treats have one vanilla side, one chocolate side, and a vanilla crème center. People who've tried them are immediately impressed, with one person on Reddit saying that they fell in love with the cookies the first time that they tried them.
That person is far from alone, and many fans call the combination a classic pairing. Reviewers state the cookies are consistently tasty, note that the package is a good value, and think that they get a lot of cookies for the price. Customers also report that the cookies are fresh and appreciate that they don't expire for several months. Others call them delicious and say that they're some of the best duplex cookies they've ever had.
Lil' Dutch Maid Lemon Creme Cookies
Lemon flavoring is traditionally found in desserts because it cuts through the sweetness and balances the whole treat. That's certainly true for these Lil' Dutch Maid Lemon Creme Cookies sold at Dollar Tree. The citrus taste is gently infused throughout the bite, so it's not overwhelming, and shoppers appreciate both the crispy cookie and light creme.
Several customers call these one of their favorite cookies and say that their flavor is better than some of their competitors. Fans also appreciate the overall value of the package, noting they get a lot of cookies for just over a dollar. Customers say they buy them on repeat, finding the cookies light, fresh, and just the right kind of sweet. People look for these each time they go to the Dollar Tree, comparing the filling to what you'd find in a lemon Kit Kat bar. There's a nice portion of filling, and people describe the cookie as tangy.
Tru-Blu Ginger Snaps
Gingersnap cookies are crisp and crunchy with a strong molasses flavor and are great with ice cream, coffee, or even as a tasty way to elevate and thicken your pot roast or beef stews. Dollar Tree sells the Tru-Blu brand of gingersnaps for just over $1 per bag, so whatever you decide to do with them, it won't put much of a dent in your wallet.
Fans say these cookies have a good balance of crunch and spice and love the texture alone or with milk. Some even say these are among the best gingersnaps they've ever had, and that these are the only brand they'll purchase. Others appreciate that the cookies are made without high-fructose corn syrup or preservatives, and some are surprised by how soft and chewy they are despite their initial crunchiness. In terms of flavor, they're not overly sweet, and create a slightly tingly sensation on the tongue when you eat them.
Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies
Many people are familiar with the Girl Scout's version of chocolate-covered mint cookies (our writer even ranked them as one of the best Girl Scout cookies). The flavor combination has become a classic, with people craving the sweets long after troops have stopped selling them. Thankfully, you won't have to wait months for Thin Mints to return, as you can find a dupe at Dollar Tree stores across the country: the Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies. These cookies are a fan favorite that cost a fraction of what the name-brand packages do, and fans like these every bit as much.
People call the Oven Baked cookies amazing and say they are one of their favorite things to get at the Dollar Tree. Reviewers appreciate that these are available year-round, and customers report buying them again and again. The cookies are called absolutely delicious, with a great minty flavor and a chocolate coating that easily melts on the tongue. Several people suggest storing them in the freezer – both for freshness and because the cold enhances the flavor.
Lil' Dutch Maid Coconut Bar Cookies
These Coconut Bar Cookies, another entry from Lil' Dutch Maid, are highly rated by fans. They're crisp, with a strong coconut flavor and a distinctive ridged design. Many people have a strong nostalgic connection to the treat, with some people reportedly buying them by the case instead of by the pack. They have a dense, crunchy texture that fans say goes great with a cup of coffee or hot chocolate.
Reviewers report they are fresh, and they intend to buy them again when they see them. Some point out that these are technically vegan, making them more accessible to shoppers. The biggest caveat customers have about the cookies is that they can't tell there's desiccated coconut in them, because it just tastes like flavoring. Regardless, if you'd like to take a trip down memory lane or make some new ones with friends and family, these cookies are a great way to do it.
Oven Baked Fudge Covered Cookies with Chocolate and Peanut Butter
These Dollar Tree Oven Baked Fudge Covered Cookies with Chocolate and Peanut Butter are made for those who love peanut butter cups, but wish they had a little more crunch. They are another close dupe of a more famous Girl Scout cookie (which one of our writers recommended buying every time) and are popular year-round, with many shoppers recommending that others buy them when they see them. They're also great if you're not in an area where Girl Scout cookies are available, according to reviewers.
Fans often call the cookies delicious, so good, and amazing. They say the price is great, and customers appreciate the pack's value, with some buying whole cases to share with family and friends. Customers note how creamy the peanut butter is and say the cookies are wonderfully crunchy. In fact, you can smell the peanut butter as soon as you open the package. They're reported to be among the best cookies the store sells, and some people have driven long distances to find them when a craving hits. So, it's a good thing some people suggest taking them on a road trip.
Oven Baked Fudge Covered Graham Rounds
Graham crackers might be best known as the base for s'mores. But plenty of people snack on them plain or, like these Oven Baked Fudge Covered Graham Rounds, when they're coated in chocolate. And you don't have to worry about them costing you a lot either, since reviewers praise the value of the package, saying you get a flavorful treat for very little.
Fans of these cookies enthusiastically recommend them, saying they're very satisfying without being overly sweet. The rounds are large, and the cookie-to-chocolate ratio is well balanced. This should be one of the secret ingredients to try in s'mores, since it offers both a graham cracker and chocolate element, while other people say to put them in the fridge for a more refreshing treat. Reviewers claim these are among the best fudge-covered graham cookies you can buy, although customers caution that the cookies will stick together if you let the box get warm.
Methodology
In order to decide which Dollar Tree cookies should be on this list, I looked at the different brands and products it carries. From there, I examined multiple factors, including the value and taste of the treats, whether they were widely available, the prices, and the overall experience customers had with them.
I then searched through social media posts, comment threads, professional reviews, and review sites. Only the cookies with the most positive customer reviews across several platforms were chosen for the final list.