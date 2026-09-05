This Japanese-Inspired Meal Is A Lot Like American Pizza

Whether it's sushi, matcha, mochi, or ramen, there's something for everyone in Japanese cooking. Within its storied cuisine, two of the most prominent categories of food are yoshoku and washoku. The former refers to Western-style food adapted to Japanese tastes, while the latter is traditional Japanese fare. Many of Japan's most viral dishes fall under yoshoku; think saucy, hamburger-inspired hambagu, or korokke, a panko-coated, deep-fried potato croquette mixed with meat or vegetables. Another delicious example of yoshoku culture, which borrows a thing or two from pizza, is Japanese pizza toast.

The creation of pizza toast is dated around 1964 and credited to Cafe Benisica, an old-school Tokyo cafe. Fun fact: You can still visit this charming spot today to get a sense of where the magic all started. At the time, traditional Italian pizza was expensive and hard to find in postwar Japan, so the owner's mother decided to take matters into her own hands. The absolutely moreish recipe tops shokupan (thick, pillowy Japanese milk bread used in viral fruit sandos and in delicious Japanese egg sandwiches) with a rich, tangy ketchup-y sauce, along with various toppings like thin slices of green bell pepper (piman), onion, mushroom, and ham or bacon. It's then finished with a generous helping of shredded cheese. The bread goes into a preheated toaster oven until the cheese turns melty and bubbly and the crust reaches a delectable golden brown.

We can't say we're surprised pizza toast was an instant hit among locals and tourists alike. It's gone on to become a staple at traditional, time-suspended Japanese coffeehouses called kissaten. Yet despite pizza being a great way to feed a hungry crowd, American-style pizza isn't really associated with breakfast. But over in Japan, pizza toast is almost always served in the morning, paired with a warm, steaming cup of coffee.