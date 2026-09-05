The Ranch-Style Baked Beans That Were Popular In The '60s

Baked beans are a tried-and-tested staple, largely thanks to how versatile they are to prepare. From simple yet hearty British beans on toast to Boston-style beans infused with molasses and salt pork, there are endless ways you can serve up this high-fiber dish. One preparation that had a serious moment in the 1960s was ranch-style beans: baked beans with a southern twist, the kind of dish that would be right at home in a John Wayne western.

If someone in the '60s told you to go to the grocery store and grab a can of Ranch Style Beans, they were talking about a specific product formerly manufactured by Great Western Foods in Fort Worth, Texas. With its signature black and yellow label and bold white lettering, these cans were impossible to miss. They once carried the famous, if now outdated, marketing slogan "Husband Pleasin" stamped right on the front (it has since changed to "Appetite Pleasin"). Inside are pinto beans, tomato puree, sugar, vinegar, and a mix of dried spices, which combine to create its quintessentially Tex-Mex sweet and smoky profile. Alongside the classic Ranch Style can, you can now also find variations like ones with sliced jalapeños or chopped sweet onions.

Ranch-style beans broke out into the mainstream following a feature in a 1962 issue of Better Homes and Gardens, one of the U.S.'s biggest publications. Here, the magazine's "ranch beans" recipe called for bacon, B&M Baked Beans, sliced onions, garlic, and green peppers, paired with Open Pit (a sauce not too dissimilar from McDonald's barbecue sauce) and molasses. You may have noticed a few ingredient differences between this version and the Ranch Style can, but like most beloved Southern classics, everyone's got their own spin on it.