The Ranch-Style Baked Beans That Were Popular In The '60s
Baked beans are a tried-and-tested staple, largely thanks to how versatile they are to prepare. From simple yet hearty British beans on toast to Boston-style beans infused with molasses and salt pork, there are endless ways you can serve up this high-fiber dish. One preparation that had a serious moment in the 1960s was ranch-style beans: baked beans with a southern twist, the kind of dish that would be right at home in a John Wayne western.
If someone in the '60s told you to go to the grocery store and grab a can of Ranch Style Beans, they were talking about a specific product formerly manufactured by Great Western Foods in Fort Worth, Texas. With its signature black and yellow label and bold white lettering, these cans were impossible to miss. They once carried the famous, if now outdated, marketing slogan "Husband Pleasin" stamped right on the front (it has since changed to "Appetite Pleasin"). Inside are pinto beans, tomato puree, sugar, vinegar, and a mix of dried spices, which combine to create its quintessentially Tex-Mex sweet and smoky profile. Alongside the classic Ranch Style can, you can now also find variations like ones with sliced jalapeños or chopped sweet onions.
Ranch-style beans broke out into the mainstream following a feature in a 1962 issue of Better Homes and Gardens, one of the U.S.'s biggest publications. Here, the magazine's "ranch beans" recipe called for bacon, B&M Baked Beans, sliced onions, garlic, and green peppers, paired with Open Pit (a sauce not too dissimilar from McDonald's barbecue sauce) and molasses. You may have noticed a few ingredient differences between this version and the Ranch Style can, but like most beloved Southern classics, everyone's got their own spin on it.
Quick and easy ways to elevate your ranch-style beans
If you've scoured the internet for a ranch-style baked beans recipe, you've probably noticed that no two recipes are ever quite the same. But as long as you're combining beans with bold, sweet, and smoky flavors, you'll have no trouble serving your interpretation to even the most die-hard fan without raising an eyebrow.
One ingredient we think the Ranch Style can is seriously missing is bacon; for any style of southern baked beans, bacon is simply a must. Taking a page out of Better Homes and Gardens' book, we recommend working it into the mix first thing. On low heat, render the fat until each slice crisps up. But we implore you: never toss your bacon grease. You could save it for your next batch of fried green tomatoes, but we'd hold it back and stir it in once everything else is combined. It's got that smoky depth that'll give the dish an unmistakable Southern charm. If you're vegetarian, skip the bacon and swap in pure liquid smoke instead. To round out the smoky depth, don't skimp on the sweet side either. A spoonful of brown sugar or a drizzle of molasses will build rich, caramelized sweetness that plays off the bacon's smokiness rather than competing with it.
The type of beans you use matters too. If you want to be traditional, look no further than pinto beans. These were the top pick for cowboys out on the range, so there's really no better option if aiming for true "ranch style" beans. But if you can't get your hands on them, reach for something common in Tex-Mex cooking instead, like black beans or red kidney beans. Both will get the job done with no complaints.