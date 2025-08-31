This Store-Bought Brand Is A Dupe For McDonald's BBQ Sauce
All McDonald's menu item fails aside, diners head to the Golden Arches for beloved items like the Big Mac, McFlurry, and of course, those famously tasty fries. Yet don't underestimate the flavorful punch contained in its sauce packets. For many diners, the zippy flavors of condiments like Creamy Ranch, Sweet 'N Sour, or Spicy Buffalo are what make the meal pop. And among the nearly dozen options, one especially beloved choice is the Tangy Barbecue Sauce.
Delivering predominantly sweet, smoky, and lightly acidic flavors, McDonald's take on the classic condiment makes for a delicious dip with fries or alongside sandwiches. The ingredient list reveals a tomato paste and red wine vinegar base, augmented with spices like onion powder and chili, plus a dash of sweetness from high fructose corn syrup. It's a tasty choice — though it can be frustratingly scarce when doled out only a few packets at a time.
Thankfully, the sleuthing world of social media has carefully inspected its makeup and found a near-complete match. According to one TikTok user, a bottle of Open Pit Hickory Flavor Barbecue Sauce contains similar ingredients and tastes remarkably close. You could even order a 12-pack of the sauce on Amazon and never have to worry about running out of this close approximation to McDonald's Tangy Barbecue Sauce again.
More McDonald's sauce dupes
McDonald's sauces have accumulated their own lore; just look at the tales of the discontinued Szechuan Sauce or the Green Chili Salsa halted in the 1980s. And while the chain never publicly reveals its recipes or suppliers, fans passionately reverse-engineer these condiment creations.
Take its hit Sweet 'N Sour Sauce, for example. Cooks replicate its distinct flavor with ingredients like apricot jam, pineapple juice, vinegar, soy sauce, and more. Yet to save the hassle of gathering so many components, the same TikTok user suggests trying Ken's Steak House Sweet and Sour Sauce as a replacement (just make sure to mix in a bit of apricot preserves and vinegar to really nail the flavor).
Dupes for other McDonald's sauces exist too. A homemade tartar sauce isn't much effort, for example: simply fold dill pickle relish, onions, capers, sugar, and dried parsley into mayo to replicate McDonald's version. So whenever a craving for the chain's sauces strikes, remember — you don't have to limit yourself to the packets.