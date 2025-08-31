This Store-Bought Brand Is A Dupe For McDonald's BBQ Sauce

All McDonald's menu item fails aside, diners head to the Golden Arches for beloved items like the Big Mac, McFlurry, and of course, those famously tasty fries. Yet don't underestimate the flavorful punch contained in its sauce packets. For many diners, the zippy flavors of condiments like Creamy Ranch, Sweet 'N Sour, or Spicy Buffalo are what make the meal pop. And among the nearly dozen options, one especially beloved choice is the Tangy Barbecue Sauce.

Delivering predominantly sweet, smoky, and lightly acidic flavors, McDonald's take on the classic condiment makes for a delicious dip with fries or alongside sandwiches. The ingredient list reveals a tomato paste and red wine vinegar base, augmented with spices like onion powder and chili, plus a dash of sweetness from high fructose corn syrup. It's a tasty choice — though it can be frustratingly scarce when doled out only a few packets at a time.

Thankfully, the sleuthing world of social media has carefully inspected its makeup and found a near-complete match. According to one TikTok user, a bottle of Open Pit Hickory Flavor Barbecue Sauce contains similar ingredients and tastes remarkably close. You could even order a 12-pack of the sauce on Amazon and never have to worry about running out of this close approximation to McDonald's Tangy Barbecue Sauce again.