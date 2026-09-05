How To Order Poutine At Culver's

Culver's has drawn on its strong Wisconsin roots to inform and guide its menu, with meals reminiscent of the many supper clubs that dot the Midwest's landscape. After all, it's the only major fast food chain that has pot roast on its menu, and it tops every burger bun with just a bit of butter, enough to give it flavor and a decadent, glossy glow. Culver's is truly serving up comfort food, and with its wide and varied menu, it's not surprising customers have found a way to take one or two items and turn them into something off-menu. Case in point? Poutine certainly isn't sold at Culver's by name, but if you order the chain's fries, cheese curds, and a cup of gravy, well, voìlà — you've got DIY poutine.

It's true – the Canadian version (which might as well be declared the national dish) uses fresh cheese curds, rather than fried as Culver's has, but when you're in a pinch, and you're craving that savory goodness from our neighbors up north, this will do splendidly. It does take a little bit of assembly; you'll want to layer the cheese curds over the fries, and be sure to ask for a paper boat in which to create this masterpiece if you're eating in-restaurant. Then, pour the gravy over both. And if you really want your fries and cheese drenched, you ought to order two cups of gravy to make sure that every little nook and cranny is coated.