Why You Should Never Buy Plastic Food Storage Containers From Thrift Stores

If thrifting kitchenware offers you a thrill second to none, we salute you. In this age of fast fashion and cheaply made electronics, you are keeping things out of landfills, while also likely using a bowl or colorful Fiestaware dinner plate that served nourishing meals from mother or father to child. But not everything in secondhand stores or yard sales is a treasure. You might find a perfectly serviceable, and perhaps even complete, set of plastic food storage containers, and be tempted to scoop them up before anyone else does. But the truth of the matter is, you could be inviting unseen bacteria into your kitchen.

Used plastic is different from, say, glass or metal — because the material is a lot more vulnerable to degradation over time. If the previous owner warmed something up in a plastic food storage container, and then cut up a piece of meat while it was still in the bowl, the knife's slice marks might still be visible at the bottom. And within those grooves, bacteria can lurk, no matter how many times, or how thoroughly, it was washed.

And it's not just plastic containers with visible cut marks. Even if it shows no signs of damage, there is a good chance that there are bacteria lingering on the surface of that secondhand Tupperware or deli container, just by virtue of it being used before. Pick them up if you want to start seedlings in them, but not for keeping food.