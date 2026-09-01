Add 10x More Flavor To Frozen Chicken Tenders With This Italian Twist

Although not identical to the best fried chicken chains, frozen tenders nevertheless bring the delights of breaded poultry into the comforts of home. Plus, air-frying or baking a batch enables easy customization — consider upping flavors with a generous topping of garlic butter, for example. Equal parts earthy and fatty, basting the crispy chicken in this condiment lends a decadent new spin that has Italian undernotes.

Whipping up a batch of garlic butter is a breeze; tailor your assembly technique per desired flavor. Keep the garlic raw — simply grating it into melted butter alongside salt — and you'll lend the tenders a bite, full of allium's sharpness. Alternatively, whip up a roasted garlic compound butter for a slightly sweeter rendition, cooking cloves before working them into the fat. And for a version with a touch of both qualities, gently saute the garlic in butter, retaining some of its bite.

Regardless of the butter route you choose, use fresh rather than jarred garlic for optimal flavor. Keep the condiment in a liquid state — gently melting if necessary — then toss it with the cooked tenders in a bowl, yielding flavorful chicken that won't even need any additional condiments.