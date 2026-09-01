Add 10x More Flavor To Frozen Chicken Tenders With This Italian Twist
Although not identical to the best fried chicken chains, frozen tenders nevertheless bring the delights of breaded poultry into the comforts of home. Plus, air-frying or baking a batch enables easy customization — consider upping flavors with a generous topping of garlic butter, for example. Equal parts earthy and fatty, basting the crispy chicken in this condiment lends a decadent new spin that has Italian undernotes.
Whipping up a batch of garlic butter is a breeze; tailor your assembly technique per desired flavor. Keep the garlic raw — simply grating it into melted butter alongside salt — and you'll lend the tenders a bite, full of allium's sharpness. Alternatively, whip up a roasted garlic compound butter for a slightly sweeter rendition, cooking cloves before working them into the fat. And for a version with a touch of both qualities, gently saute the garlic in butter, retaining some of its bite.
Regardless of the butter route you choose, use fresh rather than jarred garlic for optimal flavor. Keep the condiment in a liquid state — gently melting if necessary — then toss it with the cooked tenders in a bowl, yielding flavorful chicken that won't even need any additional condiments.
Pair chicken tender and garlic butter with additional ingredients
Garlic butter welcomes additional ingredients, letting you further enhance the flavors of frozen tenders. Parsley is a commonly incorporated element; the leafy green lends a bright vegetal character. For a more earthy flavor, you could go with oregano instead – the herb is often used in Italian cooking. Basil can elevate chicken tenders with a sweeter touch. And for a woodier character that's oh-so Mediterranean, consider using rosemary in the mix. A three-ingredient garlic butter sauce can transform steak and is easy to make, but it also offers a robust flavor that'll redefine a chicken tender batch.
Chicken tenders can take some heat, so don't shy away from chili peppers, either. You could go with a simple sprinkle of chili flakes — ideally toasted alongside the garlic — or go for a more complex dried pepper blend, using chile peppers that are both sweet and spicy. Consider even taking a tender meal into Cajun rather than Italian territory, employing a bold Cajun seasoning blend alongside the parsley and garlic.
Finally, don't overlook subtle additions, too. A dash of lemon can brighten the chicken meal, cutting through the fat. Or if you want a dinner that's even more savory, add some parmesan to the mix with a bit of sliced pancetta. Garlic butter makes for an easy but flavor-packed canvas, ready to take your frozen tenders up a notch.