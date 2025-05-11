Transform Your Steak In Minutes With This Simple 3-Ingredient Garlic Butter Sauce

Whether you've got a sirloin or filet mignon resting in the fridge, waiting to be cooked to perfection, there are probably plenty of myths about steak that you believe. Some of these include things that have fooled even professionals, like Gordon Ramsay with his finger test to tell doneness. One myth? That a good steak needs no dressing. Sure, this boils down to personal preference, but if you're in the mood to transform your steak from delicious to knock-your-shoes-off mouth-watering, you only need three little ingredients you very well may have already.

Those three things? Simple: butter, garlic, and an herb of choice, such as parsley. While you can play around with the ratio to find what works best for you, a good starting point is taking one tablespoon of fresh parsley (or start with a quarter teaspoon if you're using dry, as it packs a punch) for every half cup of butter — that's about one standard stick. How much garlic you add largely depends on how brave you are as a person. Some start with one clove, and that's perfectly valid (especially for date nights). Some who have never known the taste of fear dive right into four. Live your dream.

To assemble everything, simply melt the butter on medium heat and then add your aromatics. Allow things to mellow and infuse on the stove for two or so minutes, then take it off to make sure your garlic doesn't burn. Pour directly onto your steak — or straight into your mouth; whatever feels right in the moment.