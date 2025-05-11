Transform Your Steak In Minutes With This Simple 3-Ingredient Garlic Butter Sauce
Whether you've got a sirloin or filet mignon resting in the fridge, waiting to be cooked to perfection, there are probably plenty of myths about steak that you believe. Some of these include things that have fooled even professionals, like Gordon Ramsay with his finger test to tell doneness. One myth? That a good steak needs no dressing. Sure, this boils down to personal preference, but if you're in the mood to transform your steak from delicious to knock-your-shoes-off mouth-watering, you only need three little ingredients you very well may have already.
Those three things? Simple: butter, garlic, and an herb of choice, such as parsley. While you can play around with the ratio to find what works best for you, a good starting point is taking one tablespoon of fresh parsley (or start with a quarter teaspoon if you're using dry, as it packs a punch) for every half cup of butter — that's about one standard stick. How much garlic you add largely depends on how brave you are as a person. Some start with one clove, and that's perfectly valid (especially for date nights). Some who have never known the taste of fear dive right into four. Live your dream.
To assemble everything, simply melt the butter on medium heat and then add your aromatics. Allow things to mellow and infuse on the stove for two or so minutes, then take it off to make sure your garlic doesn't burn. Pour directly onto your steak — or straight into your mouth; whatever feels right in the moment.
There are many simple sauces you can make for steak
While you can make an easy steak sauce right on your plate with just a little butter and Worcestershire sauce, you can concoct something truly flavorful with just a little more effort. Try using your steak drippings in the pan with a little butter (big shock there) and some beef stock to deglaze the pan, and make a quick but rich accompaniment that pairs beautifully with meat or vegetables. If you want to add a little kick to your dish, mix mustard, apple cider vinegar, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce with your hot sauce of choice. Want umami instead? Swap the hot sauce for soy.
That's all well and good, but what if you are looking for something truly herby and fresh to cut through an extra-rich cut of meat, like a ribeye? Then spoon some chimichurri over your steak for just a hint of tartness to balance things out. Add some charred veggies or a tomato salad, and you'll be living the high life. The point is that no matter what you're craving, there is a sauce that pairs perfectly with your steak dinner.