5 Common Problems With Your Crock-Pot And How To Fix Them

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A Crock-Pot is a remarkably versatile device. Whether an entire kimchi-braised chicken with forbidden rice, a batch of caramelized onions, or a nourishing stew, the appliance can prepare a wide breadth of foods. As a type of slow cooker (Crock-Pot refers to a specific brand), much of the work occurs hands-off, letting time do the cooking.

Yet despite such conveniences, the system still requires a little know-how. There's more to Crock-Pot cooking than simply throwing in ingredients and waiting. After all, all of the slow and steady simmering means you can't adjust food during cooking — a dish might turn out not how you expect.

Subsequently, an array of issues often emerge with the Crock-Pot. Food from the slow-cooker occasionally comes out too watery or frustratingly underdone, despite ample cook time. Like with a steel pan, sometimes foodstuff gets frustratingly stuck to the cooking surface. And some Crock-Pot users might notice a dish takes way too long or just doesn't have the right textural crunch. Thankfully, each of these common problems has an easy fix. Verse yourself with Crock-Pot constraints, and you can enjoy the appliance's conveniences without mishap.