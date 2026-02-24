Never Put Expensive Meats In Your Slow Cooker. Here's Why

The slow cooker is one of the most convenient kitchen devices out there, but that doesn't mean that anything can go in it. While we love it for simple, three-ingredient pot roast or comforting chili, there are certain meats that you should avoid putting in, and those are usually the expensive ones. You might be wondering: How does the price of meat affect its cooking method? To find out, Food Republic spoke with Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence.

For starters, we need to dig into what the slow cooker actually does, and why it works best with tougher cuts, which typically command lower price tags in the beef world. The kind of cut you'd use in a pot roast, for example: tough, dense connective tissue, which eventually breaks down into gelatin after long, low-and-slow cooking, making it fall-apart tender. "Expensive cuts of meat have much less connective tissue than other cuts, making them more tender and suitable for quick, high-heat cooking," Lonsdale explained. For the slow-cooker, the meat needs to be tough and hardy to survive.

Think ribeye or the more affordable Denver steak, which are both famous for their rich intramuscular marbling. While they tend to carry a higher price tag, these cuts are best cooked by searing over high-heat, creating a flavorful crust and juicy texture. When placed into a slow cooker and subjected to low-and-slow heat, all that fat will eventually melt out, leaving the meat dry rather than tender. The same applies to expensive steaks that sit at the opposite end of the spectrum, such as filet mignon, which is prized for its leanness. While this is great in most circumstances, in the slow cooker, it's almost guaranteed to come out bone-dry.