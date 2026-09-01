The Cut Of Meat Boar's Head Uses For Its Roast Beef

Walk into several American grocery chains, and you'll often spot Boar's Head deli products for sale. The brand offers cured meat sourced from a wide array of proteins and cuts, including several types of roast beef. This meaty favorite is sold in versions like a Seasoned Filet, a London Broil Top Round, as well as a low-sodium option. The beef is sold both rare and well-done, with several styles of labels covering the offerings. Yet despite the many options, Boar's Head predominantly employs one cut for its roast beef: top round.

This cut stems from the round primal, a lean region of beef surrounding the hind legs. Opposed to the underappreciated bottom round cut, which comes from the leg's exterior, top round is sourced from the cow's inner thigh. A few of Boar's Head roast beef offerings are specifically cap off top round. This term signifies that the cut's surrounding smaller muscles are removed, producing a lean cut of beef. Low in fat, but relatively uniform in composition, top round is among the most affordable cuts of beef.

A common choice for roast beef, it's no surprise such a cut is employed by Boar's Head. The meat's composition equates to consistency, with subtle tweaks in seasoning and preparation yielding the roast beef varieties. So, as a standard type of meat from a deli giant, you can expect a classic experience with Boar's Head roast beef.