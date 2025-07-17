The Flavorful Bread You Need When Making Roast Beef Sandwiches
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Roast beef sandwiches are an undeniable classic — what's not to love about a mountain of juicy, thinly sliced meat piled high on mustard-slathered bread? A perennially popular staple on many diner menus, a great roast beef sandwich can also come together easily at home if you have the right ingredients. Whether you choose to buy the meat from your local market's deli counter or prepare your own beef roast in the air fryer, there are very few ways to go wrong when making this simple-yet-satisfying meal. But beef alone does not make a perfect sandwich — for that, you'll also need good quality bread. To learn more about which variety works best, Food Republic chatted with Domenico Tolomeo, corporate chef at wholesale grocer and importer Orlando Food Sales.
"Rye bread is my absolute favorite bread to use when it comes to a classic roast beef sandwich," says Tolomeo. "It has a distinctive, earthy, slightly tangy flavor that holds up beautifully against the rich, savory taste of roast beef." There's also scientific support for rye bread's sandwich superiority: Rye flour contains less gluten than wheat, meaning its crumb takes on a tighter structure than its counterpart. This makes rye one of the best store-bought bread options for savory sandwiches. "Rye bread is sturdy without being tough, so it doesn't fall apart under the weight of hearty sandwich fillings," Tolomeo says. "Its slight chew and denser crumb are perfect for soaking up juices without getting soggy too quickly."
What kind of rye bread makes for the best roast beef sandwiches?
Rye is well known for being both heart-healthy and gut-friendly. While there are dozens of regional styles found all across the world — which is why rye bread is completely different in Scandinavia — the kind you choose can make an immense difference. One of the most popular options for roast beef is light rye bread, which is made from white rye flour and has a "milder flavor and a softer bite," according to chef Domenico Tolomeo. This is the ideal choice "if you want the beef to remain the star without too much bread competition."
There's also dark rye, made with either whole grain flour or white rye with added color and flavor from molasses, cocoa, or coffee. Dark rye "offers a deeper, more robust flavor that pairs well with strong condiments like horseradish sauce or spicy mustard on a roast beef sandwich," says Tolomeo. Those who can't decide between the two can always opt for marbled rye, which braids both styles together in one delicious loaf.
For chef Tolomeo, however, there's another style that takes the top spot for roast beef sandwiches. "I especially love a rye bread with caraway seeds," he says. "They add a subtle aromatic note that contrasts with and elevates the meat." A popular option for classic deli-style sandwiches, Tolomeo notes that the addition of caraway seeds gives rye "an extra punch of flavor that cuts through the richness of the beef."