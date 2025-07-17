The Flavorful Bread You Need When Making Roast Beef Sandwiches

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Roast beef sandwiches are an undeniable classic — what's not to love about a mountain of juicy, thinly sliced meat piled high on mustard-slathered bread? A perennially popular staple on many diner menus, a great roast beef sandwich can also come together easily at home if you have the right ingredients. Whether you choose to buy the meat from your local market's deli counter or prepare your own beef roast in the air fryer, there are very few ways to go wrong when making this simple-yet-satisfying meal. But beef alone does not make a perfect sandwich — for that, you'll also need good quality bread. To learn more about which variety works best, Food Republic chatted with Domenico Tolomeo, corporate chef at wholesale grocer and importer Orlando Food Sales.

"Rye bread is my absolute favorite bread to use when it comes to a classic roast beef sandwich," says Tolomeo. "It has a distinctive, earthy, slightly tangy flavor that holds up beautifully against the rich, savory taste of roast beef." There's also scientific support for rye bread's sandwich superiority: Rye flour contains less gluten than wheat, meaning its crumb takes on a tighter structure than its counterpart. This makes rye one of the best store-bought bread options for savory sandwiches. "Rye bread is sturdy without being tough, so it doesn't fall apart under the weight of hearty sandwich fillings," Tolomeo says. "Its slight chew and denser crumb are perfect for soaking up juices without getting soggy too quickly."