The Chicken Dish You Should Be Making With Leftover Apple Cider

As the hottest days of summer give way to cooler weather, falling leaves, and shorter days, people get ready for the cozy months of fall. Many turn to pumpkin spice everything, but for others, an orchard-grown fruit defines the flavor of the season, especially in its liquid form: apple cider, which differs from juice in that it's typically raw or minimally processed and unfiltered, while juice is often filtered and pasteurized and can sometimes be diluted or contain added sweeteners.

Apple cider is available year-round, but you see it popping up in supermarkets more often around this time of year. Whether drunk on its own or warmed and mixed with mulling spices, it's a seasonal beverage many people wait all year to enjoy. However, it has so many more applications, including savory ones, like this cider-braised chicken recipe.

Apple cider really works with braised chicken because it adds sweetness and acidity to the dish, balancing the savory flavors while also cutting through some of the richness of bone-in dark meat. It also doesn't compete with other ingredients, but rather elevates them and brings out the sweetness in vegetables like cabbage, carrots, and parsnips — all comforting autumn additions to a stew. Cinnamon or even Chinese five-spice powder will add even more seasonal flavor to the dish, while bacon will add a savory smokiness that may remind you of gathering around a bonfire. Caramelized onions are a perfect match for an apple cider braise, as the two play off each other's tasting notes — sweet and complex, with subtle butterscotch undertones that you may not be able to taste in either ingredient on its own.