How To Make A Homemade Cheesesteak With These 3 Aldi Ingredients

If there's one thing Aldi does well, it's a dupe. You've got the Fairlife twin that comes Reddit-approved, and who could forget those just-as-good (and some say better) riff on Girl Scout cookies? Aside from beverages and snacks, Aldi's selection of house brand groceries allow customers to put things together in creative ways that mimic restaurant meals, like Chick-fil-A sandwiches or the ever-popular Philly cheesesteak. Yes, you can head to your nearest Aldi and pick up just three ingredients to create a perfectly passable homemade cheesesteak. You'll just need to grab a container of beef shaved steak from the meat department, Happy Farms Deli Sliced Provolone from the deli, and L'oven Fresh Deli Rolls from the bakery.

This is probably the cheapest version of the sandwich you could assemble (affordable is what Aldi is known for, after all), as the three ingredients together cost $11 (as always, prices might differ based on your location). It's also likely the easiest version because all you have to do is cook the beef on a skillet, pile it onto the rolls, and add the cheese on top while the meat is still hot so it gets all warm and melty. (You could stick the sandwiches under the broiler for a few minutes if you wanted.) If $11 sounds like more than you had in mind, just remember there's enough beef in the package to make four really good-sized sandwiches.