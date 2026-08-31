How To Make A Homemade Cheesesteak With These 3 Aldi Ingredients
If there's one thing Aldi does well, it's a dupe. You've got the Fairlife twin that comes Reddit-approved, and who could forget those just-as-good (and some say better) riff on Girl Scout cookies? Aside from beverages and snacks, Aldi's selection of house brand groceries allow customers to put things together in creative ways that mimic restaurant meals, like Chick-fil-A sandwiches or the ever-popular Philly cheesesteak. Yes, you can head to your nearest Aldi and pick up just three ingredients to create a perfectly passable homemade cheesesteak. You'll just need to grab a container of beef shaved steak from the meat department, Happy Farms Deli Sliced Provolone from the deli, and L'oven Fresh Deli Rolls from the bakery.
This is probably the cheapest version of the sandwich you could assemble (affordable is what Aldi is known for, after all), as the three ingredients together cost $11 (as always, prices might differ based on your location). It's also likely the easiest version because all you have to do is cook the beef on a skillet, pile it onto the rolls, and add the cheese on top while the meat is still hot so it gets all warm and melty. (You could stick the sandwiches under the broiler for a few minutes if you wanted.) If $11 sounds like more than you had in mind, just remember there's enough beef in the package to make four really good-sized sandwiches.
Upgrade your Philly cheesesteak using more Aldi ingredients
There are tons of upgrades you can make to this simple homemade cheesesteak, and the best part is you don't have to stop at any other grocery stores in order to get the ingredients (or is the best part how cheap your meal will still be?). A really great Philly cheesesteak tends to also include onion, which you can find in Aldi's produce department. Purists might argue that these simple ingredients do not a cheesesteak make, and if that sounds like you go ahead and pick up some fresh mushrooms and bell peppers which are ready to be sliced, sautéed, and added into the mix (these inclusions could also help stretch the beef further to net you closer to six sandwiches rather than four).
For extra flavorful beef, marinate the beef before cooking it. A nice marinade can be made using olive oil, minced garlic, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce; all of which Aldi carries. If you'd prefer a dry seasoning, consider using one of the Stonemill pre-mixed seasonings, like Salt, Pepper, and Garlic or Chicago Style Steak.
You don't have to use provolone cheese either, as there are plenty of other options in Aldi's deli case. For a little spice, use pepper Jack or habanero Jack, while sliced Swiss is another good mild option (sadly, the one thing Aldi doesn't carry is a Cheese Whiz dupe).