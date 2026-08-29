Jack Daniel's Vs Crown Royal: Which Whiskey Is More Expensive?

Whiskey isn't a spirit generally correlated with being budget-friendly. A multitude of factors contribute to its higher-than-average price point; there's the years-long aging process, whiskey lost to the elusive "angel's share," and the vast amount of warehouse space needed to store, age, and bottle it. In the gilded world of premium, luxurious whiskey, the most expensive bottles can set buyers back thousands, sometimes even millions of dollars. But if you're looking to enjoy the spirit within the realm of fiscal reality, there are still plenty of high-quality options that won't break the bank. Needing no introduction: Jack Daniel's and Crown Royal sit comfortably within this category. Both brands are nothing short of iconic, and while they generally land in the same price range, Jack Daniel's is the whiskey of choice for the budget-conscious buyer.

Both Jack Daniel's and Crown Royal have an impressive portfolio of whiskeys, whose prices can diverge dramatically. So as not to overcomplicate things, we're comparing the cost of each brand's flagship bottles. For Jack Daniel's, that's the Old No. 7 (also known as Black Label); for Crown Royal, it's Fine De Luxe. Both are considered to be wonderful entry-level whiskeys, meaning they're affordable and approachable for a green palate. While it's only natural that prices will vary from store to store, we think Walmart makes for a solid benchmark. For online purchase, a 750-milliliter bottle of Jack Daniel's Black Label will set buyers back roughly $17 to $20, while the same size bottle of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe costs slightly more at around $23, making it, for the purpose of comparison, the pricier whiskey by a small margin. Please note that in-store prices jump up, and Crown Royal runs somewhere around $36 to $39, and Jack will set you back roughly $30.