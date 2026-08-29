Why You Should Order Your Next McDonald's Chicken Sandwich German-Style
German cuisine is quite distinctive, marked by comforting, hearty fare that leans heavily on meats, like traditional veal wiener schnitzel and sausages, as well as carbs, such as potatoes and pretzels. So, it makes sense that McDonald's, with its burgers and fries, is one of the most popular fast food chains in the country. Naturally, the burger joint, which is known for appealing to regional tastes with country-specific menus, offers bites that you just can't order here in the U.S. — at least, not by name. One such example is what's known as the Double Chickenburger, a two-patty sandwich that you should replicate here in the States if you like the general concept of a Big Mac, poultry-style (minus the third bun, though).
And the best part is that, unlike in Germany, you actually have three chicken patty options you can double at your American McDonald's. For a more manageable bite, add an extra McChicken patty to your sandwich; if your appetite is calling for something bigger, go large and in charge with the McCrispy or Spicy McCrispy (though you will miss out on the lettuce in this instance).
Ordering is easily done in the app or at a kiosk using the Customize button for any of the sandwiches, or by asking for a second patty at the drive-thru. You'll also want to be sure to order the closest approximation we have to the sweet chili sauce that comes on the Double Chickenburger: the Creamy Chili McCrispy Strip Dip, which you can apply yourself.
Germany's McDonald's menu features unique chicken options
While Germany's McDonald's menu carries some chicken products that are recognizable to Americans, like the McCrispy and McNuggets, there are, of course, items we don't have Stateside but that we think American palates would find utterly craveable. There's a McChicken Classic, an oblong offering that more closely resembles a Burger King Original Chicken Sandwich (which you can order Norwegian-style for a European upgrade). A bed of lettuce sits atop the breaded patty and is itself topped with what must be a mildly tangy sauce due to the inclusion of lemon juice and mustard in the ingredients. All of this is enclosed in an equally oblong bun dotted with sesame seeds on top.
We mentioned the McCrispy, too, and while it's true that German menus carry an original version instead of the spicy variety we have in America, Germans also get a McCrispy Pepper Delight. And delightful it seems, as the crisp chicken patty is topped with a virtual garden of vegetables, including crisp tomato slices, cucumber, and even peppery arugula. Then, the pièce de résistance — a pepper sauce with a little kick — is slathered over the greens.
It's also worth mentioning that Germans have access to meatless McNuggets in the form of McPlant Nuggets. These Beyond Meat-based nuggets debuted on German menus in 2023, and they come surprisingly close in taste and texture to the chain's actual chicken nuggets.