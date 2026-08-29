Why You Should Order Your Next McDonald's Chicken Sandwich German-Style

German cuisine is quite distinctive, marked by comforting, hearty fare that leans heavily on meats, like traditional veal wiener schnitzel and sausages, as well as carbs, such as potatoes and pretzels. So, it makes sense that McDonald's, with its burgers and fries, is one of the most popular fast food chains in the country. Naturally, the burger joint, which is known for appealing to regional tastes with country-specific menus, offers bites that you just can't order here in the U.S. — at least, not by name. One such example is what's known as the Double Chickenburger, a two-patty sandwich that you should replicate here in the States if you like the general concept of a Big Mac, poultry-style (minus the third bun, though).

And the best part is that, unlike in Germany, you actually have three chicken patty options you can double at your American McDonald's. For a more manageable bite, add an extra McChicken patty to your sandwich; if your appetite is calling for something bigger, go large and in charge with the McCrispy or Spicy McCrispy (though you will miss out on the lettuce in this instance).

Ordering is easily done in the app or at a kiosk using the Customize button for any of the sandwiches, or by asking for a second patty at the drive-thru. You'll also want to be sure to order the closest approximation we have to the sweet chili sauce that comes on the Double Chickenburger: the Creamy Chili McCrispy Strip Dip, which you can apply yourself.