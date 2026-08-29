How To Clean And Sanitize Your Thrift Store Kitchen Find

If you're in the market for new, high-quality kitchenware but don't have the budget to fork over hundreds for Le Creuset or Staub, you might have luck finding pieces from these brands at your local thrift store. With a sharp eye and a little digging, shoppers have managed to snag coveted items, like collectible (and gorgeous) carnival glass for a mere fraction of their usual retail prices. But once you've got your hands on a bargain, it's essential to clean and sanitize your thrift store finds before using them. You wouldn't wear secondhand clothes without washing them, right? There's simply no way of knowing what conditions your items were kept in before they found their way to you, so, at a minimum, always wash them with soap and warm water to remove any hidden germs.

Fortunately, many secondhand kitchen items are easy to clean in the dishwasher on a sanitizing cycle. That said, if you've managed to snag gilded or hand-painted dishware, keep it out of the dishwasher. Harsh detergents and high heat can ruin the delicate designs. We'd also steer clear of putting vintage crystal or hand-blown glassware through the dishwasher, since older pieces tend to be less durable than modern versions and could shatter. The same goes for porous items, like cast iron or wood, since they can soak up water, causing them to rust or warp. For these items, a light hand, a sponge, and some mild dish soap should get the job done in no time. If you want to be extra safe with nonporous, bleach-safe items, mix up a simple sanitizing solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of cool water. Let the items soak for at least two minutes, then air-dry.