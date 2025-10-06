Thrift This Gorgeous Glass Kitchen Collectible For Cheap (It Could Be Worth Thousands)

If your grandparents had a penchant (read: obsession) for ordering trinkets and pretty things from mail-order catalogues like mine did, you may have ended up with a small glass vase, bowl, or dish with a gorgeous iridescence to it. This variety is known, among other names, as carnival glass. Once an affordable alternative to Tiffany & Co.'s luxury pieces, some rare carnival glass products retail for tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars. Chances are, you can find a few pieces at your local thrift store (though no promises on the resale value).

The thrift store can be a treasure trove for finding rare and expensive dinnerware and the like, not because people are flippant, but styles change and housing sizes often decrease, leading people to pass along decorative items that they no longer have use for. In the case of carnival glass, it started as an affordable way to emulate higher-end glass that had a rainbow tint. Those pieces were tinted during the glassblowing process, whereas carnival glass was sprayed with metallic salts after the glass had been formed but while it was still hot, then pressed into molds to activate the chemical reactions resulting in the colorful hue. Usually, these items turned marigold, and this is still the quintessential color associated with the glass, though various blue and green shades also popped up.

The first collection was released in 1907 by Fenton under the name "Iridill glass," and it gained steady popularity for almost two decades following that. At the same time, other glass companies created their own versions, and soon the market became flooded, leading to a surplus by the 1930s.