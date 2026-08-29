What The Wavy Lines On Your Crock-Pot Actually Mean

While slow cookers were introduced to the American market all the way back in the 1950s, it wasn't until the 1970s that they really gained popularity. During this decade, it seemed every kitchen had a slow cooker, and the most popular brand sitting on countertops was arguably Crock-Pot. That's still true today, as Crock-Pot remains one of the top-selling and most widely recognized brands; its name has even become interchangeable with the phrase "slow cooker."

One of the best things about Crock-Pots is how easy they are to use right out of the box. But if you purchased a model with only symbols, you might be wondering what they mean, particularly the three wavy lines. The one and two lines mean Low and High, respectively, and the three wavy lines indicate the Keep Warm setting.

If it's your first time using a Crock-Pot, welcome to the club, and prepare to be obsessed. The manual versions of these appliances don't tend to have a lot of special features — in fact, the Keep Warm setting is about the extent of them — but that's one of the joys of owning and using them: They're straightforward and easy to cook with. While the High and Low settings take different amounts of time to reach 209 degrees Fahrenheit, the Keep Warm setting reduces the heat and holds cooked food at a suitable serving temperature.