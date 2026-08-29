Why You Should Add This Savory Deli Meat To Your Italian Subs

The Italian deli sub is the perfect example of how uncomplicated ingredients can still produce gastronomic wonder. Of course, the recipe varies from place to place, but you'll always find a layered mix of Italian cured meats, melted cheeses, and a medley of fresh, oregano-seasoned vegetables, all piled onto an Italian-style roll or baguette. Without question, the meats are the best part of the sandwich — after all, who doesn't want to make a meat monster of an Italian sub? — and one hugely underrated cut you should add to your next sub is finocchiona.

Finocchiona might not be as prolific as mortadella or prosciutto, but we'd venture to say its flavor is sitting in a whole new realm. Finocchiona (derived from the Italian word "finocchio," meaning fennel) contains either whole (not ground) fennel seeds or flowers mixed directly into the ground pork meat and fat before it's stuffed into casings and cured. The cozy, anise-like notes of the fennel cut through the rich, savory flavors of the pork, creating a product that feels indulgent yet vibrant.

As finocchiona is a coarsely ground salami, its texture is naturally denser and firmer than ultra-fine blends like mortadella. This makes it ideal for snacking on its own, but in a sandwich, ensure it's sliced as thinly as possible, so its naturally chewy texture doesn't dominate every bite. Disperse your slices evenly; fold them like ribbons or ruffles, so they stay tender when you bite into your sandwich. As fennel is the star of the show here, stick to mild cheeses like provolone or fresh mozzarella, so its flavor can shine. Using heavy sauces like mayo will get you side-eye, so stick to something a bit lighter: A splash of red wine vinegar or a generous glug of olive oil is enough to bring the flavors to life and add a bit of bite to cut through the fattiness of the meat.