An Italian Sub Should Always Be Sprinkled With This Seasoning

The Italian sub is a thing of beauty, and follows an unbeatable formula that makes you savor every bite. Sandwiched between a crusty roll, you've got an assortment of cured meats bringing the savory punch, provolone playing creamy backup, shredded lettuce and tomato tossed in for crunch, and a drizzle of olive oil or balsamic to add some extra pizzazz. But while these ingredients make up the bulk of the sandwich, no Italian sub is complete without a generous dusting of dried oregano. This herb is what packs the real punch, giving your sandwich that unmistakable Italian-American deli flair that separates it from just any old sub.

Oregano is one of the most iconic herbs to come out of the Mediterranean, and is a foundational player in Southern Italian and Sicilian cooking. It brings a bold, earthy, slightly peppery flavor that shows up on everything from a classic Neapolitan pizza to rich pomodoro sauces looking for a little extra edge. It's also one of those rare instances where the dried version isn't a compromise but an upgrade. Unlike delicate herbs such as basil, oregano's flavor actually gets more potent when it's dried.

When it comes to adding dried oregano to your Italian sub, don't just sprinkle it on at the end like a mere afterthought. Instead, dress your tomatoes, lettuce, and whatever other veggies you're using with a good glug of olive oil, add a generous sprinkle of dried oregano along with salt and pepper, then toss everything together and let it sit for up to 10 minutes. This lets the oregano cling to every piece of vegetable, infusing them with its flavor and mingling with the oil, allowing every single bite of your sub to carry its unmistakable flavor.