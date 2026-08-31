I Tried And Ranked 10 Cutwater Flavors

Canned cocktails are all the rage these days, and rightfully so. Not only are new and exciting products, like Cutwater, springing up on the market, but they are perfect for all kinds of outdoor enjoyment. They also make savoring a cocktail as easy as popping the top on a can. Well, at least the flavors that live up to expectations do. With this in mind, I went on a taste-testing mission to find out how Cutwater's canned cocktail recipes measured up in a head-to-head competition. I already knew the brand had some yummy options — it wasn't my first foray with it — but that doesn't mean they would all hit the mark. After tasting a collection of flavors, I also ranked them from worst to best to help guide your next purchase. You can thank me later, because as it turns out, some were complete letdowns.

As for my ranking criteria, I allowed each canned cocktail's recipe accuracy (did the Long Island Iced Tea taste like one?), potential for mass appeal, and flavor to lead the way. More on my methodology can be found at the end, but I know what you really want to know right now: How the Cutwater flavors I tasted measured up, of course. So, without further ado, let's get to the tasty, or in some cases, not so palatable results.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.