The Chinese Spice You Should Be Adding To Your Meat Marinade

Marinating meats is a great way to coat protein with a lot of flavor before cooking, and the beautiful thing about them is that there really isn't a single right way to put one together. Despite the large array of seasonings available, though, meat marinades can sometimes seem repetitive. You can shake up your marinating routine by looking at other cuisines and how they prepare meats for the best flavor. One culinary style you shouldn't ignore when building your flavor base is Chinese cuisine.

There are plenty of Chinese ingredients that can elevate your cooking, but when it comes to marinated meat, few compare to five-spice powder. This traditional seasoning blend is commonly associated with five different flavors and can include more than five spices, though it often includes a combination of star anise, fennel seeds, cinnamon, cloves, and Sichuan peppercorns. Some versions may replace the numbing Sichuan peppercorns with white pepper, while others may include ginger and cumin.

The aroma is reminiscent of apple pie spice but with more savory and aromatic notes, and it helps give a char siu recipe its signature flavor. As such, it fits beautifully into a barbecue marinade or dry rub. For instance, the sweet spices in this Chinese seasoning are an ideal addition to sticky barbecued pork, and it's amazing on wings, especially if you're opting for a sticky sauce. When the holiday season comes around, don't forget about Chinese five-spice powder for marinating your turkey or whatever other protein is featured on your banquet table.