Costco Customers Can't Get Enough Of This Old-School Fruit-Filled Bread
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've never been before, Costco can be a bit overwhelming your first time, especially if you're shopping during one of the busiest days and times. But once you get the hang of it, you'll be navigating those aisles with the best of them and taking advantage of the chain's epic bulk buys. One department that truly can't be missed is the bakery, with its outdated but effective method for ordering custom cakes and a wide variety of pastries, muffins, cookies, and breads. And speaking of breads, Costco customers can't seem to get enough of the warehouse's $7.99 Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut bread.
This rustic-style, old-school bread, which more closely resembles a sourdough round than an ultra-soft quick bread, comes chock-full of both cranberries and walnuts and features a satisfyingly crunchy-textured exterior that gives way to a soft and tender interior. And no worries about slicing it evenly at home; it's conveniently pre-scored.
One reviewer who thoroughly enjoyed the bread remarked on its product page that they've been buying it for a few years and find it dessert-like in its sweetness. Another who gave it high marks noted that they thought just a small piece was quite filling and suggested warming it up for an even better flavor. Over on Reddit, where this loaf received plenty of appreciation, one person wrote that it can be used to make delicious french toast if you cut it thick: "slap some butter on that," they suggested.
A few minor drawbacks for the Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut bread
If there was one complaint that stands out among the many glowing reviews this bread has received, it's that it tends to go stale quickly. Fortunately, there's an easy fix for that. Rather than keeping it in the fridge, which you should not do with fresh bread, many customers stick it in their freezer to give it longevity. Cut it up first, so that you can pull individual slices, and then you might wrap it up in plastic wrap or aluminum foil before sticking it in a gallon freezer bag and popping it in the icebox. In this fashion, the bread will keep at its peak flavor for up to six months.
Freezing the cranberry walnut bread also opens up the possibility of buying multiples so that you always have some on hand. However, stocking up also contributes to a second major gripe where this bread is concerned: It sells out quickly when it's available, and to add a third drawback, it's only available seasonally. That said, if you're now curious about the loaves and you see them at your Costco next time you're there, grab a few. If you love the bread, as many do, you're set with plenty. But if you find you don't care for it, there are lots of people who will take it off your hands.