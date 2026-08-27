Costco Customers Can't Get Enough Of This Old-School Fruit-Filled Bread

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If you've never been before, Costco can be a bit overwhelming your first time, especially if you're shopping during one of the busiest days and times. But once you get the hang of it, you'll be navigating those aisles with the best of them and taking advantage of the chain's epic bulk buys. One department that truly can't be missed is the bakery, with its outdated but effective method for ordering custom cakes and a wide variety of pastries, muffins, cookies, and breads. And speaking of breads, Costco customers can't seem to get enough of the warehouse's $7.99 Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut bread.

This rustic-style, old-school bread, which more closely resembles a sourdough round than an ultra-soft quick bread, comes chock-full of both cranberries and walnuts and features a satisfyingly crunchy-textured exterior that gives way to a soft and tender interior. And no worries about slicing it evenly at home; it's conveniently pre-scored.

One reviewer who thoroughly enjoyed the bread remarked on its product page that they've been buying it for a few years and find it dessert-like in its sweetness. Another who gave it high marks noted that they thought just a small piece was quite filling and suggested warming it up for an even better flavor. Over on Reddit, where this loaf received plenty of appreciation, one person wrote that it can be used to make delicious french toast if you cut it thick: "slap some butter on that," they suggested.