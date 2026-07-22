5 Common Problems With Yeti Water Bottles

When it comes to the choice of water bottles, the market is positively saturated with options, but many people tend to choose from among the most easily recognizable brand names, like colorful Owalas, the trendy Stanley cups, sizable Hydro Flasks (which require frequent washing), and yes, the reliable and heavy-duty Yeti bottles. Founded in 2006 by Roy and Ryan Seiders, the Yeti company, which sells a variety of outdoor lifestyle products in addition to water bottles, has quickly claimed the top (or near-top) of many "best-of" lists when it comes to its drinkware. However, even the best products on the market aren't perfect 100% of the time, and Yeti bottles do fall victim to some common issues.

Happily, each problem listed below does tend to have a quick fix, so if you're experiencing any of them, we've got your back and will share how to rid yourself of the issue at hand, so you can get back to drinking your earth-flavored water. For any troubles that cannot be resolved in a few minutes, remember that Yeti has a robust customer support program and has been known to send out replacement parts, in some cases completely free of charge.