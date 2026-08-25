10 Ice Cream Bars That Chocolate Lovers Need To Find On Their Next Grocery Store Trip
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While cacao beans have been processed into food for over 3,000 years in the Americas, cacao didn't reach the European continent until the 1500s, and it took another 200 years for an Italian named Filippo Baldini to combine it with milk and freeze it. He recommended the preparation to combat the effects of gout and scurvy at the time, and while other, more effective treatments have been found for those ailments, many would agree that chocolate does have some therapeutic benefits. In fact, chocolate itself has been scientifically shown to improve one's mood, and research has also demonstrated that ice cream has similar effects. Put both foods together, and you have a cold dessert that isn't just delicious, but may even brighten your day.
If you're a chocolate lover, then you may already be familiar with the effects of this ambrosial treat. However, you may not always have the time to grab yourself a chocolate brownie sundae or even just serve yourself a bowl of plain chocolate ice cream. That's why chocolate ice cream bars come in handy when you want a little treat you can eat quickly on the go. Below are 10 varieties that you definitely need to add to your cart if you're a chocolate lover. They range from classic brands to more artisanal options. Just keep in mind that prices and availability may vary by retailer and location.
Magnum Double Chocolate Bars feature a saucy layer
If you've ever wondered if you could get a handheld chocolate sundae, then you'll want to know about Magnum's double chocolate bars. The brand is known for its rich ice cream, and these double chocolate bars are perfect for those who like a bit of sauciness in their frozen treats. They feature decadent, intensely chocolatey ice cream enrobed in two layers of chocolate with an ooey-gooey chocolate sauce sandwiched between them.
You can grab a three-pack of Magnum Double Chocolate Ice Cream Bars at Target for $4.49.
Chocolate lovers will do anything for Klondike Crunch Double Chocolate Bars
As a chocolate lover, you may not do much for a regular Klondike Bar, but when it's filled with creamy, chocolatey frozen dessert, there's no telling what you might do for one. These bars feature the iconic foil wrapper that gives way to a crunchy layer of chocolate, which gives way to the icy treat inside.
Klondike Crunchy Double Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert Bars are available at Walmart for $4.24.
These Ben & Jerry's bars deliver pure chocolate crunch
You can count on Ben & Jerry's to deliver creative flavor combinations, and this is a prime example. These ice cream bars feature the brand's signature style of chocolate ice cream dotted with chewy brownie pieces. The oval-shaped puck of frozen goodness is then dipped in rich chocolate and covered with crunchy cookie bits. It's an explosion of textures without detracting from what you want: more chocolate!
Get yourself some Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Bars from Walmart for $5.34.
Experience ultimate dark chocolate richness in these Häagen-Dazs bars
If you're looking for dense, premium ice cream, then there are few better choices in the freezer section of your supermarket than Häagen-Dazs. Its double dark chocolate ice cream bars contain the brand's signature creamy chocolate ice cream enrobed in a thick layer of dark chocolate.
Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Bars are available at Walmart for $4.48.
Yasso's greek yogurt bars are tangy and chocolatey
The thick consistency of Greek yogurt can give your taste buds creamy, indulgent vibes without being too rich, making it a great vehicle for light-yet-delicious frozen bars. Yasso blends its signature cultured milk with rich chocolate flavor and covers each bar with dark chocolate and crispy quinoa for a light bite that still feels luxurious.
You can find Yasso Frozen Fudge Chocolate Crunch Greek Yogurt Bars at Walmart for $5.48.
Nightingale Chocolate Blackout Sandwiches feature ganache and cake
The Nightingale Ice Cream brand was founded by a couple of chefs with a love for ice cream sandwiches, and one bite of these sammies will demonstrate just how passionate they are about these frozen treats. The bread in these treats is actually chocolate cake, and the middle is composed of chocolate ice cream swirled with brownie pieces and chocolate ganache.
Grab yourself a Nightingale Ice Cream Chocolate Blackout Ice Cream Sandwich from The Fresh Market for $4.69.
Alden's Organic bars elevate classic fudge pops
Fudge pops and bars are a nostalgic childhood treat for many and straddle a fine line between popsicle and ice cream bar. For the uninitiated, they have a denser consistency than typical bars that resembles thick chocolate pudding. Different brands abound, but Alden's Organic is a step above them with its organic ingredient list, which reads like a homemade recipe and features real cocoa and sugar.
Alden's Organic Fudge Bars are available from the frozen aisle at Sprouts Farmers Market for $7.99.
Loaded Chocolate Almond bars are dairy-free and irresistible
Just because you don't eat dairy doesn't mean you can't enjoy a rich, indulgent chocolate frozen treat, and So Delicious has you covered with its plant-based options. Its Loaded Chocolate Almond frozen dessert bars feature a chocolate crème with rivers of fudgy sauce running through it. That gets frozen and dipped in a chocolatey coating studded with crushed almonds and crispy rice, making them something that even non-vegans may crave.
So Delicious Plant Based Blend Frozen Dessert Bars, Loaded Chocolate Almond are available at Whole Foods Market for $7.29.
Jeni's delivers frosting-textured Dark Chocolate Bombe bars
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is an Ohio-based ice cream company whose founder, Jeni Britton Bauer, won a James Beard Award. Clearly, you're getting top-quality ice cream in this bar, which includes intense cocoa flavor, gluten-free chocolate cookie crumbles, and a delicious chocolatey coating. The ice cream has a unique texture, too, that may remind you of cake frosting.
You can find Jenis Splendid Ice Creams Dark Chocolate Bombe Ice Cream Bars at Whole Foods Market for $8.99.
Gelatys offers Belgian-chocolate-dipped gelato gems
There are differences between gelato and ice cream; the former is churned more slowly, giving it a creamier, denser mouthfeel than the latter. Gelatys is a company that puts this Italian-style frozen dessert on a stick, and its Mini Gems give you a perfect snack-sized opportunity to try out this specialty. Each features rich gelato with a molten chocolate filling in an aesthetically pleasing gem-cut shape. The best part, though, is that they're dipped in Belgian chocolate.
Gelatys Artisanal Gelato Chocolate Volcano Mini Gem Pops are available at Sprouts Farmers Market for $8.99.