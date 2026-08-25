10 Ice Cream Bars That Chocolate Lovers Need To Find On Their Next Grocery Store Trip

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While cacao beans have been processed into food for over 3,000 years in the Americas, cacao didn't reach the European continent until the 1500s, and it took another 200 years for an Italian named Filippo Baldini to combine it with milk and freeze it. He recommended the preparation to combat the effects of gout and scurvy at the time, and while other, more effective treatments have been found for those ailments, many would agree that chocolate does have some therapeutic benefits. In fact, chocolate itself has been scientifically shown to improve one's mood, and research has also demonstrated that ice cream has similar effects. Put both foods together, and you have a cold dessert that isn't just delicious, but may even brighten your day.

If you're a chocolate lover, then you may already be familiar with the effects of this ambrosial treat. However, you may not always have the time to grab yourself a chocolate brownie sundae or even just serve yourself a bowl of plain chocolate ice cream. That's why chocolate ice cream bars come in handy when you want a little treat you can eat quickly on the go. Below are 10 varieties that you definitely need to add to your cart if you're a chocolate lover. They range from classic brands to more artisanal options. Just keep in mind that prices and availability may vary by retailer and location.