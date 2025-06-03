How To Thicken Homemade Chocolate Pudding For A More Custardy Texture

Egg yolks act as an emulsifier as well as a thickener, which is why you will often see them feature in custard recipes. When paired with cornstarch, you're ultimately packing in the thickness and creating a texture no pudding-fanatic could ever resist. Take inspiration from the French pudding pots de crème recipe, which swears by egg yolk to give the pudding a smooth texture while depending on the chocolate and butter to keep the flavors indulgent.

If ever you find yourself out of cornstarch, don't panic. There are likely several alternatives that you can look to right in your pantry. One of the best alternatives is arrowroot powder, a thickening agent that is commonly used in place of cornstarch. Arrowroot has a neutral taste that won't change the flavor of your pudding and can be used in the same measurements as your recipe calls for cornstarch. Note that arrowroot takes less time to heat up and thus may not require as much baking time as cornstarch.

In case you're out of eggs or need to swap them out, chia seeds and water offer the same egg-like gooey texture. Vegan bakers swear by chia seeds as plant-based binding agents that seamlessly substitute in recipes that call for eggs or egg yolks. Simply mix together one tablespoon of chia seeds with two and a half tablespoons of water to get the right consistency. Stir in and watch the pudding transform into one of your creamiest desserts to date.